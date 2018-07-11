Snapshot

What We’re Reading

How Does Brett Kavanaugh View the President’s Power?: Seven legal experts weigh in on how the Supreme Court nominee’s thinking could affect the Mueller investigation. (Jen Kirby, Vox)

Hmmm: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has reportedly “asked federal prosecutors to help review the government documents” of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s Supreme Court pick. (Katie Benner, The New York Times)

The Center Is Sexy: The victories of far-left candidates have dominated our political debate. But the most pivotal races of 2018 are taking place in the territory in between, argues Frank Bruni. (The New York Times)

The Left’s Golden Calf: The Democratic Party used to advocate for abortions to be “safe, legal, and rare.” Today’s party has fetishized the issue, writes Noah Rothman. (Commentary)

There Is No Middle Ground: The dispute between Ohio Representative Jim Jordan and several former Ohio State wrestlers who allege he knew about sexual abuse by the team’s doctor is a binary one: Either Jordan is lying, or they are. (William Saletan, Slate)

Visualized

Big Money: These are the wealthy donors who have poured at least $1 million into the 2018 midterm elections. (Anu Narayanswamy, Chris Alcantara, and Michelle Ye Hee Lee, The Washington Post)