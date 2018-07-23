Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Rethinking Russiagate: Ryan Cooper argues that Democratic candidates should take the Trump-Russia investigation more seriously—and even campaign on it: “You don't have to be a frothing nationalist to be concerned that the president is taking dictation from some ruthless dictator.” (The Week)

Dismissed: The Washington Post reports that officials from the Interior Department rejected evidence supporting protections for several landmarks, as part of their broader efforts to shrink national monuments. (Juliet Eilperin)

The Real Constitutional Crisis: Observing and debating the actions of the president in recent years has distracted Americans from an inconvenient truth: Congress is broken. (Yuval Levin, Commentary)

Is 2020 Warren’s Year?: It might be hard to imagine Democrats pinning their 2020 hopes on another woman, writes Rebecca Traister. “But sometimes you need a crisis (or five) to see the obvious, and this summer’s cascade of them has brought [Elizabeth] Warren’s role into sharper relief.” (New York)

‘The Right Side of God’: In a small Alabama town, a Southern Baptist church contemplates God, President Trump, and the differences that divide America. (Stephanie McCrummen, The Washington Post)

Return of the Dossier: Newly-released documents show the FBI had more cause to surveil Trump aide Carter Page than just the Steele dossier, putting a hole in House Republicans’ and President Trump’s claim that the surveillance was part of a groundless “witch hunt.” (Charlie Savage, The New York Times)

Visualized

‘Sanctuary’ City? Despite New York City’s pledge to protect its estimated half-million undocumented residents, fear looms large in the lives of many immigrant New Yorkers. (The Marshall Project)