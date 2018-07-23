Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Maddie Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
In a late-night tweet, President Trump warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN.” Trump was apparently responding to earlier remarks by Rouhani, who said a U.S. war with Iran would be the “mother of all wars.”
-
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of a number of former intelligence officials who have been critical of his approach to Russia.
-
A federal judge granted immunity to five witnesses who will testify in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort. The judge delayed the start of the trial to July 31.
-
Two people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded after a gunman opened fire on the streets of Toronto. Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the shooting.
-
The Senate is expected to confirm Robert Wilkie as the new secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Proud Mamas: Motherhood was largely considered a barrier in past election cycles, but many women running for office this year have publicly embraced their status as mothers. (Annika Neklason)
-
‘It’s Sort of a Brutal Finding’: A new study published in Nature Climate Change found that unusually hot days cause the suicide rate to rise—and predicted that global warming could cause as many as 26,000 more suicides in the United States by 2050. (Robinson Meyer)
-
David vs. Goliath: More than five decades after the Supreme Court settled the matter, school integration remains a massive challenge. Richard Carranza believes he’s the man to tackle it. (Adam Harris)
-
‘It Could Have Happened Anywhere’: In 2015 a viral video of a police officer manhandling an unarmed black teenager put McKinney, Texas, on the map. Olga Khazan visited the city three years later to find tensions between residents, activists, and local legislators were still high.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Rethinking Russiagate: Ryan Cooper argues that Democratic candidates should take the Trump-Russia investigation more seriously—and even campaign on it: “You don't have to be a frothing nationalist to be concerned that the president is taking dictation from some ruthless dictator.” (The Week)
Dismissed: The Washington Post reports that officials from the Interior Department rejected evidence supporting protections for several landmarks, as part of their broader efforts to shrink national monuments. (Juliet Eilperin)
The Real Constitutional Crisis: Observing and debating the actions of the president in recent years has distracted Americans from an inconvenient truth: Congress is broken. (Yuval Levin, Commentary)
Is 2020 Warren’s Year?: It might be hard to imagine Democrats pinning their 2020 hopes on another woman, writes Rebecca Traister. “But sometimes you need a crisis (or five) to see the obvious, and this summer’s cascade of them has brought [Elizabeth] Warren’s role into sharper relief.” (New York)
‘The Right Side of God’: In a small Alabama town, a Southern Baptist church contemplates God, President Trump, and the differences that divide America. (Stephanie McCrummen, The Washington Post)
Return of the Dossier: Newly-released documents show the FBI had more cause to surveil Trump aide Carter Page than just the Steele dossier, putting a hole in House Republicans’ and President Trump’s claim that the surveillance was part of a groundless “witch hunt.” (Charlie Savage, The New York Times)
Visualized
‘Sanctuary’ City? Despite New York City’s pledge to protect its estimated half-million undocumented residents, fear looms large in the lives of many immigrant New Yorkers. (The Marshall Project)
We want to hear what you think. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.