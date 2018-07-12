Snapshot

What We’re Reading



Third-Party Quirks: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat longtime Democratic Representative Joe Crowley in New York’s primary last month. But thanks to a technicality, Crowley will still appear on the ballot. (Lisa W. Foderaro, The New York Times)

Can the Senate Curb Trump’s Trade Powers?: Senate Republicans on Wednesday passed a symbolic rebuke of President Trump’s recent tariffs. But several lawmakers said they wouldn’t vote for the same bill if it counted. (Haley Byrd, The Weekly Standard)

‘If We Don’t Have a Vote, Then What Good Are We?’: A push to limit the powers of superdelegates has sparked infighting in the Democratic Party. Here’s what’s going on. (David Siders, Politico)

Differing Visions: Republicans have introduced a federal paid leave policy that Democrats think doesn’t go far enough. Ivanka Trump—a self-fashioned champion of the cause—agrees. (Natalie Gontcharova, Refinery29)

Visualized



Trade Wars, Explained: Here’s how the newly imposed tariffs on Chinese goods will affect the United States. (Sophia Myszkowski and Nicolas Pollock, The Atlantic)