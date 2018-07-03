-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to consider race in the admissions process to promote diversity.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt reportedly urged President Trump this spring to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and let him run the Department of Justice instead.
Former Ohio State wrestlers are accusing Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, the team’s former assistant coach, of “failing to stop the team doctor from molesting them and other students” during his time at the university. Jordan has denied knowing about the abuse.
President Trump said on Twitter that negotiations are “going well” with North Korea and that if not for him, the U.S. would be at war with the country.
The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee released an unclassified summary upholding the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
Today on The Atlantic
From the Mountains to the Prairies: President Trump’s nativism is transforming America’s physical landscape. Here’s how. (Jedediah Purdy)
When the Fourth of July Was a Black Holiday: After the end of the Civil War, African Americans in the South embraced Independence Day and transformed it into a celebration of black freedom. (Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts)
Does Trump Know What ICE Does?: The president has openly praised the agency, but his statements about both ICE and MS-13 “have consistently fudged the facts on both the role of the agency and the magnitude of the gang.” (David A. Graham)
She Will Survive: On Monday night, German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a last-minute migration deal—a move that showed yet again her knack for outmaneuvering her political opponents. (Yasmeen Serhan)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
In More Scott Pruitt News...: The EPA head reportedly pushed to find a six-figure job for his wife and enlisted staffers to perform personal tasks, according to new details provided to congressional investigators. (Juliet Eilperin, Josh Dawsey, and Brady Dennis, The Washington Post)
A Bad Law: The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade has no sound constitutional basis, argues Rich Lowry. It must be overturned. (National Review)
There Was No Democratic Golden Age: The election of Donald Trump has certainly led to the erosion of norms in the United States, writes Matthew Yglesias, but focusing on norms means being complacent about what government will be like after Trump. (Vox)
Who’s Who?: These are the four Supreme Court contenders President Trump has met with so far in his quest to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Anne Flaherty, Associated Press)
‘People of Praise’: One of the leading contenders to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat on the Supreme Court is allegedly a member of a group that’s been described as a “cult.” But is it really a “cult”? (Ruth Graham, Slate)
Visualized
More Women Than Men: Here are the nine states where women could soon make up at least half of the legislature. (Audrey Carlsen and Denise Lu, The New York Times)
On Monday, in our summary of “His Brother’s Keeper,” we misstated when T.J. Smith informed Baltimore of his brother’s death. We regret the error.