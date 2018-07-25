Snapshot

What We’re Reading

To Own or Not to Own: “Owning the libs” might be the tried-and-true Trumpian way, but it isn’t a winning formula for conservatism in the long term, argues Noah Rothman. (Commentary)

A Sign of the Times: While covering the annual Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, reporter Julia Ioffe met an unusually inquisitive Uber driver. Was she … a spy? (GQ)

All Eyes on Them: From Kyrsten Sinema to Kristi Noem, here are nine women candidates to watch in the 2018 midterm elections. (Vox)

More to Come: President Trump is reportedly pushing for 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion in foreign-made cars—against the advice of senior advisers and GOP leaders. (Damian Paletta, The Washington Post)

Visualized

Unequal Justice: Homicides in which the victim is black are the least likely to result in an arrest, according to a Washington Post analysis. (Wesley Lowery, Kimbriel Kelly, and Steven Rich)