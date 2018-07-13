-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
A grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials for allegedly attempting to interfere with the 2016 presidential election by hacking into computers and email systems of the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The White House responded in a statement, saying, “Today’s charges include no allegations of knowing involvement of anyone on the campaign.”
The indictment, filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, showed that the Russian attempt to breach the Clinton campaign’s emails happened around the same time that then-candidate Donald Trump had addressed Russia in a press conference, saying, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on President Trump to cancel his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin “until Russia takes demonstrable and transparent steps to prove that they won't interfere in future elections.”
During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump accused several news organizations of spreading “fake news.” He also had tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle outside of London.
The state of Indiana has spent at least $21 million cleaning up sites contaminated by gas stations owned by Vice President Mike Pence’s family, according an analysis of records by the AP.
Today on The Atlantic
A Very British Protest: “As far as pastimes go, there are few things that thrill the British more than the art of creative profanity,” writes Sophie Gilbert. And Friday’s anti-Trump protest in London was the perfect opportunity to showcase their talents.
I’m Rubber, You’re Glue: President Trump’s jabs at British Prime Minister Theresa May might actually help her. After all, the American president is wildly unpopular in the UK. (Yasmeen Serhan)
A Cynical Play: Reopening the investigation into 14-year-old Emmett Till’s murder won’t offer closure to anyone, writes Vann R. Newkirk II, and it won’t add change the fact that “white people in the county and across the country were distant accomplices.”
He’s Back: President Trump’s trip to the UK has brought former adviser Steve Bannon back into the spotlight, as Bannon sets himself up to lead a global populist movement. “His hibernation period is clearly over,” said one White House official. (Rosie Gray)
Snapshot
