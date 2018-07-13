Snapshot

‘Battle of the Chesapeake’: A recent spate of troubling events has called into question the future of the Republican Party in Virginia. (Alexandra Desanctis, National Review)

Backsliding Toward Inequality: America has stopped making progress on race, which is partly due to structural racism, writes David Brooks. But that can be addressed by emphasizing conservative norms, like military, marriage, and church. (The New York Times)

From Cathouse to Congress?: Dennis Hof, a brothel owner from Nevada, is running for the state legislature in Nevada’s 36th district. He believes he’s the new face of the Republican Party. (Rebecca Nelson, GQ)

They’ve Got Their Work Cut Out for Them: President Trump’s support in the Midwest has deflated since he was first elected in 2016. But there’s still one swing state Democrats should worry about. (Tara Golshan, Vox)

Keep Up on the Russia Investigation: Here’s a list of the more than two dozen individuals who have been charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller so far. (Julie Vitkovskaya, Samuel Granados and Aaron Williams, The Washington Post)

Play-by-Play: Check out this timeline to see how and when Russian agents allegedly hacked the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. (Philip Bump, The Washington Post)