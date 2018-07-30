Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Maddie Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
President Trump doubled down on his threat to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t agree to fund a border wall. “If we don’t get border security, after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” he told reporters during a press conference.
In interviews on CNN and Fox News, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argued that collusion is not a crime. Later in the day, he called in to Fox News to clarify: “My client didn’t do it, and even if he did it, it’s not a crime.”
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said he would support the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Paul initially expressed concern about Kavanaugh’s record on privacy and the 4th amendment.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice is creating a “Religious Liberty Task Force” to help implement guidance it issued last year.
Minnesota prosecutors announced that they won’t press charges against the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Thurman Blevins, an unarmed black man, in June.
Today on The Atlantic
Collusion Confusion: The narrative that Rudy Giuliani and President Trump are spinning about the Mueller investigation is making less and less sense, writes David Graham.
More Meddling? Russia is manipulating the United States judicial system to target its enemies. (Natasha Bertrand)
‘The System Is Not Set Up for Us’: Ninety percent of elected officials in America are white. The Black Campaign School is working to change that. (Russell Berman)
A Democrat in Dubuque: Abby Finkenauer is hoping to beat incumbent Republican Rod Blum in Iowa’s first congressional district by speaking directly to the white working class. (Elaine Godfrey)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘Socialism Is Good Now’: Baby Boomers were raised to fear socialism, writes Zach Carter, but for Millennials, the ideology means something very different. (Zach Carter, HuffPost)
Preventable Deaths: According to a new investigation, thousands of new mothers die or are severely injured in the United States every year because hospitals fail to follow simple safety procedures. (Alison Young, USA Today)
‘Trump in a Funhouse Mirror’: The populist vision of Elizabeth Warren, a potential 2020 contender, is surprisingly similar to the president’s, argues Noah Rothman. (NBC News)
Uhhh: One Virginia Democrat accused her Republican opponent of being “a devotee of Bigfoot erotica.” Actually, he says, he wrote Bigfoot “satire.” (Ron Charles, The Washington Post)
Visualized
Where the Battlegrounds Are: There are more House districts in play for the Democrats this midterm season than analysts expected—and their demographics might be surprising. (Nate Cohn, The New York Times)
Forty Years of Black Power: Many of the black radicals who were jailed in the 1960s and 1970s are just now being released from prison. This timeline in pictures explores the history of their movement. (The Guardian)
