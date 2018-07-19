Snapshot

Who Is Paul Erikson?: The Republican political consultant has found himself under scrutiny for his reported relationship with Maria Butina, the 29-year-old guns-rights activist and alleged Russian spy. It’s not his first taste of controversy. (Adam Rawnsley, The Daily Beast)

Disease in the Rural South: Poor sewage and water infrastructure in many communities has led to a surge in tropical diseases more commonly found in developing countries. (Lyndsey Gilpin, Scalawag)

Why So Skeptical?: A new study shows that Americans’ trust in science doesn’t necessarily correlate with their political ideology—but it’s often connected to their religiosity. (Bastiaan T. Rutjens, Aeon)

On His Donors’ Dimes: Representative Devin Nunes of California reportedly used political donations to pay for nearly $15,000 in tickets to Boston Celtics basketball games and trips to Las Vegas. (Kate Irby, McClatchy)

‘Two Good Guys With Guns’: On May 24, two residents confronted and killed a gunman in Oklahoma City. Here’s how it happened. (Frances Stead Sellers and Mark Berman, The Washington Post)

It’s Not Just in Your Head: According to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center, people really have become angrier on social media. (German Lopez, Vox)

