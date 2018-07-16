Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Does Robert Mueller Know?: As the Russia investigation unfolds, here are nine areas where Americans should expect answers. (Garrett M. Graff, Wired)

Red to Blue?: Support for President Trump is waning in several states in the Midwest, where voters are increasingly supporting Democrats over Republicans. (Dave Weigel, The Washington Post)

Trump, a Traitor: Americans have proof that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, writes Charles M. Blow, yet President Trump still “wants to be chummy with the enemy who committed the crime.” (The New York Times)

Worth a Try: President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin shows that he wants to improve U.S. relations with Russia. That’s a good idea, argues Harry J. Kazianis. (Fox News)

Not As Bad As It Looks: In an interview with PBS, congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demonstrated a lack of knowledge about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But her comments were still completely in line with those of most American Jews, writes Batya Ungar-Sargon. (The Forward)

Visualized

Step By Step: Here’s how Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016. (Karen Yourish, The New York Times)

Madeleine Carlisle is an editorial fellow at The Atlantic.