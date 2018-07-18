Snapshot

What We’re Reading

An Unlikely Leader: Here’s the story of how Adam Schiff, a once little-known congressman from California, became the Democrats’ go-to man on all things related to Trump and Russia. (Andy Kroll, The California Sunday Magazine)

Who Started It?: The “fake news” boom that began in Macedonia in 2016 wasn’t just the work of local teenagers, according to a BuzzFeed investigation. It was launched by a Macedonian media attorney—and two Americans .

Inside ICE Detention: Thousands of immigrants have said they were sexually abused while in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the past 10 years. Two former detainees shared their stories . (Emily Kassie, The New York Times)

Banned: Leaked documents reveal Facebook’s ever-evolving thresholds for banning pages and groups —which could offer insight into some of the company’s recent controversial decisions. (Joseph Cox, Motherboard)

Visualized

Education Deserts: Nearly 11.2 million Americans live an hour or more from the nearest college. See who they are and where they live . (Ben Myers, The Chronicle of Higher Education)

