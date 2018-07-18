Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Maddie Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
When asked by a reporter on Wednesday whether Russia was still targeting the U.S., President Trump answered, “no.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later clarified Trump’s response, saying the “no” was in reference to answering reporters’ questions.
A federal judge ordered Maria Butina, an alleged Russian spy, to be held in jail until her trial. Federal prosecutors argued that Butina is a flight risk because of her connection to the Russian government.
During remarks at a Cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a denuclearization deal with North Korea “may take some time,” but that sanctions would continue being enforced.
House Republicans approved a symbolic measure praising Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after several progressive Democrats introduced legislation to abolish the agency.
The House voted to go to conference with the Senate on the 2018 farm bill.
Today on The Atlantic
The Russians Are Coming: President Trump appeared to suggest on Wednesday that Russia has stopped targeting the United States. He’s wrong, writes Amy Zegart: “We are at war. But only the enemy is fighting.”
Hmmm: The White House transcript of President Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin left out a key exchange. Here’s what was missing. (Uri Friedman)
Abortion by Mail: If access to legal abortion becomes more restricted in the U.S., some women may opt to purchase mifepristone and misoprostol pills through the mail. (Olga Khazan)
The Loneliest Number: Only one congressional Republican has spoken out against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: Michigan’s Justin Amash. (Russell Berman)
‘Have You No Shame?’ In the Trump era, Americans no longer require decency in their politicians. (James Traub)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Visualized
