Can’t Buy Happiness: Billionaire investor Tom Steyer plans to spend $110 million to help elect Democrats in 2018. But his efforts have him butting heads with party leadership . (Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico)

Too Much at Stake: Conservatives should vote Republican this fall, even if they can’t stand Donald Trump , argues Hugh Hewitt, because “the downside of Democratic majorities in either house of Congress is so much larger than another two years like the last two.” (The Washington Post)

America’s Team?: Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has threatened to fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem—and two of the team’s star players support him. This is "a hell of a reflection of America," says Dave Zirin. (The Nation)

Treating the Opioid Crisis: Doctors want to provide addiction care for patients struggling with opioid dependency. But many of them just don’t have the resources to do so. (German Lopez, Vox)

‘He Wasn’t This Way’: Reunited migrant families have noticed that trauma from the separation is still affecting their children . (Miriam Jordan, The New York Times)

This Land Is Your Land: These maps show the surprising ways America uses its land . (Dave Merrill and Lauren Leatherby, Bloomberg)