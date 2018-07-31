Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Maddie Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
Facebook announced that it had uncovered a “coordinated” disinformation campaign on its site ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, and has removed 32 fake pages and profiles.
A judge heard opening arguments on the first day of the trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has pleaded not guilty to banking and tax-fraud charges.
Trump said he is “looking into 3D Plastic Guns being sold to the public,” a month after his administration decided that instructions to build the guns could be publicly released. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the tweet “a dollar short and a day late.”
Top immigration officials defended their handling of the Trump administration’s family-separation policy during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
John Kelly has reportedly agreed to stay on as White House chief of staff through the 2020 presidential election.
Today on The Atlantic
‘Three Children, Two Abortions’: Deborah Copaken recounts a lifetime of surgeries and health scares that have fueled her support for Roe v. Wade. What women choose to do with their bodies, she writes, “should not be up for debate in 2018.”
An Excavator Named Trump: An Alabama coal miner reopened his company after he was encouraged by the president’s support for the industry. But is the “war on coal” really over? (Elaina Plott)
It’s Time to Worry About the Census: Vann R. Newkirk II lays out the three big dangers facing the 2020 count.
Borrowed Words: Supreme Court nominees have “sherpas,” businesspeople have “gurus”—why are Americans so prone to exoticizing terms from Asian cultures? (Ben Zimmer)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Can’t Buy Happiness: Billionaire investor Tom Steyer plans to spend $110 million to help elect Democrats in 2018. But his efforts have him butting heads with party leadership. (Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico)
Too Much at Stake: Conservatives should vote Republican this fall, even if they can’t stand Donald Trump, argues Hugh Hewitt, because “the downside of Democratic majorities in either house of Congress is so much larger than another two years like the last two.” (The Washington Post)
America’s Team?: Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has threatened to fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem—and two of the team’s star players support him. This is "a hell of a reflection of America," says Dave Zirin. (The Nation)
Treating the Opioid Crisis: Doctors want to provide addiction care for patients struggling with opioid dependency. But many of them just don’t have the resources to do so. (German Lopez, Vox)
‘He Wasn’t This Way’: Reunited migrant families have noticed that trauma from the separation is still affecting their children. (Miriam Jordan, The New York Times)
Visualized
This Land Is Your Land: These maps show the surprising ways America uses its land. (Dave Merrill and Lauren Leatherby, Bloomberg)
