Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Congratulations to Brett Kavanaugh: From enforcing the Second Amendment to protecting religious liberty, Ed Whelan lays out the Supreme Court nominee’s strong, conservative judicial record. (National Review)

The End of Roe: Americans should expect Brett Kavanaugh to gut Roe v. Wade. Here’s how he’ll do it. (Mark Joseph Stern, Slate)

A Band-Aid for the Problem: Heather Mac Donald argues that the Trump administration was right to ask colleges to stop considering race in the admissions process: “Preferences are not the most effective way to create diverse classrooms,” she writes. “Raising the academic competitiveness of minority students is.” (City Journal)

Campaign in Poetry, Govern in Prose: The left’s push to “Abolish ICE” is more symbolic than practical, writes Matthew Yglesias. But it represents a broader trend of politicians campaigning on aspirational ideas. (Vox)

Visualized

The Path to Confirmation: Here’s what happens next for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. (The Washington Post)