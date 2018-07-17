Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Where’s the Treason?: Commentators on all sides accused Trump of treason for siding with Vladimir Putin on the issue of election interference. But, argues Leonid Bershidsky, Trump’s actual policy isn’t that different from his predecessors. (Bloomberg)

Southern Baptists’ New President: The Southern Baptist Coalition has a new president, and he’s hoping to reorient the group away from accusations of political partisanship for which they’ve become known, writes Adelle M. Banks. (Religion News Service)

There’s No One Server: Despite President Trump’s insistence, the “missing DNC server” is not missing. In fact, it’s not even a server. (Kevin Poulsen, The Daily Beast)

Don’t Take Him at His Word: There’s disconnect between the “nonsense [Trump] spews” and the actions of his administration. Often, his policymakers simply ignore him. (Ben Shapiro, National Review)

The Working Class As It Is: Americans idealize hard work when it leads to class mobility and success. But for most American laborers, hard work doesn’t lead to a change in economic fortune. (Elizabeth Bruenig, Washington Post)

Visualized

Going Up: Here’s how drug prices have changed since Donald Trump announced his candidacy. (Robert Langreth, Cynthia Koons, and Jackie Gu, Bloomberg)

‘Heat Makes You Dumb’: These four charts show how higher temperatures can affect cognitive performance. (Christopher Ingraham, The Washington Post)