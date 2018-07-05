Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Pretty Please?: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly urged Trump in a phone call to nominate federal Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. Garland was first nominated by former President Obama in 2016 but never received a hearing. (Seung Min Kim and Robert Costa, The Washington Post)

They’re Doing Fine: Democrats often appear to be in disarray when they actually aren’t, argues Michael Tomasky. That’s because they represent a more ideologically diverse sliver of America than Republicans. (The Daily Beast)

The Great Deliverer: Replacing Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy with an even more conservative justice would give President Trump a solid claim to a conservative legacy—and prove some of his Never-Trump detractors wrong, writes W. James Antle III. (The Week)

Just a Small Rebrand: Democratic candidates in the Midwest can run—and win—by embracing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s style of socialism. Here’s how. (Eric Levitz, New York)

‘The Right’s Straw Left’: In its obsession with “owning the libs,” the conservative right has inadvertently opened the door to a new kind of populism on the left. (Ben Judah, The American Interest)

Visualized