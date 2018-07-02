Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Life in Denmark’s ‘Ghettos’: The Danish government is introducing new laws to regulate the country’s low-income immigrant neighborhoods. One proposal: require children to attend courses in “Danish values,” including the traditions of Christmas and Easter, and Danish language. (Ellen Barry and Martin Selsoe Sorensen, The New York Times)

An ‘Unfortunate Consequence’: Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s administration cut dental and vision coverage for 460,000 Kentuckians, after a federal judge ruled against Bevin’s plan to overhaul the state’s Medicaid program. (Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press)

Welcome to Cairo: Here’s how the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back several fair-housing rules are directly affecting the residents of a small town in Illinois. (Tim Murphy, Mother Jones)

Picture Perfect: First lady Melania Trump reportedly earned at least $100,000 from a deal with Getty Images, which paid royalties to the Trumps and required the photos be used in “positive stories only.” (Andrew W. Lehren, Emily R. Siegel, and Merritt Enright, NBC News)

Days of Rage: Angry demands from Democrats to abolish ICE and obstruct President Trump’s next Supreme Court nominee reveal one thing, argues Roger Kimball: The left “is slipping into terminal irrelevance.” (American Greatness)

Visualized