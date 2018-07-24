Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
The Department of Agriculture announced $12 billion in emergency relief for farmers facing losses as a result of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
-
More than 450 migrant parents may have been deported without their children after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a new court filing.
-
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he and Speaker Paul Ryan have made it clear to President Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will not be welcome” at the Capitol. The White House is working to set up a second meeting between Trump and Putin in the fall.
-
Trump attacked Democrats and leveled criticism at the media in his address before the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Kansas City, Missouri.
-
Fast-spreading wildfires near Athens, Greece, have killed at least 74 people and injured many others. Hundreds of firefighters have been to deployed to extinguish the blazes.
Today on The Atlantic
-
A Nudge From the Government: A provision in Trump’s tax law promises to reenergize some of America’s most distressed communities. Instead, it might intensify regional inequality, writes Annie Lowrey.
-
Unanswered Questions: The new head of the Justice Department’s criminal division once represented Russia’s Alfa Bank, raising questions among Senate Democrats about recusal. (Natasha Bertrand)
-
Changing Their Tune: The U.K. government has long opposed the death penalty. But a leaked letter reveals that it might be willing to reconsider its stance in the prosecution of two alleged ISIS members. (Yasmeen Serhan)
-
Space Force Slow-Down: Last month, President Trump directed the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to begin the process of establishing a Space Force. But that would require congressional approval—and on this issue, Congress is ignoring the president. (Marina Koren)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Trump, the Unicorn: In his scathing review of Sean Spicer’s The Briefing, Jonathan Karl writes that the book is, “much like [Spicer’s] tenure as press secretary: short, littered with inaccuracies and offering up one consistent theme: Mr. Trump can do no wrong.” (The Wall Street Journal)
Millennial Money: Controversies sparked by a recent spate of articles highlighting the spending habits of wealthy millennial women are a reflection of mounting frustrations with class inequality and the lack of political response, writes Jia Tolentino. (New Yorker)
Back to Oil: In the last few decades, a small town located in Colorado’s North Fork Valley had begun moving away from its fossil fuel-dependent economy. But under the Trump administration's new policies, the town will likely have to reverse course. (Zack Colman, Reveal News)
Invasion of Privacy?: The FBI was legally in the clear when it wiretapped Trump campaign aide Carter Page, writes Julian Sanchez. But are the laws that permit surveillance protective enough of Americans’ privacy? (The New York Times)
Visualized
How Have Gun Laws Changed?: These are the states that have passed new gun-control laws since the Parkland high school shooting in February. (Amber Phillips, The Washington Post)
We want to hear what you think. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.