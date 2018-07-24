Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Trump, the Unicorn: In his scathing review of Sean Spicer’s The Briefing, Jonathan Karl writes that the book is, “much like [Spicer’s] tenure as press secretary: short, littered with inaccuracies and offering up one consistent theme: Mr. Trump can do no wrong.” (The Wall Street Journal)

Millennial Money: Controversies sparked by a recent spate of articles highlighting the spending habits of wealthy millennial women are a reflection of mounting frustrations with class inequality and the lack of political response, writes Jia Tolentino. (New Yorker)

Back to Oil: In the last few decades, a small town located in Colorado’s North Fork Valley had begun moving away from its fossil fuel-dependent economy. But under the Trump administration's new policies, the town will likely have to reverse course. (Zack Colman, Reveal News)

Invasion of Privacy?: The FBI was legally in the clear when it wiretapped Trump campaign aide Carter Page, writes Julian Sanchez. But are the laws that permit surveillance protective enough of Americans’ privacy? (The New York Times)

Visualized

How Have Gun Laws Changed?: These are the states that have passed new gun-control laws since the Parkland high school shooting in February. (Amber Phillips, The Washington Post)