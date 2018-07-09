Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Identity Theft: Raphael A. Sanchez, the former chief counsel at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Seattle, pleaded guilty to stealing immigrants’ personal information and using the data to defraud banks. (Bill Chappell, NPR)

‘Beto-mania Sweeps Texas’: Can a liberal Democrat charm his way into defeating one of the country’s shrewdest politicians in one of the most conservative states? Beto O’Rourke aims to find out. (Ben Schreckinger, Politico)

Judges Shouldn’t Make Law: While debating which judge President Trump will select to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, Americans should also discuss how much power judges have—and whether some are currently abusing it. (John Fund, National Review)

The Roots of Trump’s Russia Connection: Jonathan Chait entertains a question: What if Donald Trump has been a Russian asset since 1987? (New York)

Pay Up: Donald Trump’s longtime personal driver has sued the Trump Organization for 3,300 hours of overtime he claims he was never paid for. (Christie Smythe and Chris Dolmetsch, Bloomberg)

Visualized