-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
President Trump is expected to announce his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy at 9 p.m. ET.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, where he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated the U.S. commitment to the country.
Four more members of a youth soccer team were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand on Monday. Four boys and their coach remain in the cave.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned, citing his disappointment with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to remain close with the European Union after Brexit.
Trump will travel to Brussels for a summit with NATO leaders on Tuesday. After the summit, he’ll head to the U.K. to meet with May, and then to Finland for a one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Today on The Atlantic
Here’s What Will Happen: Maine Senator Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, said she won’t vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee who has been hostile to Roe v. Wade. Here’s why she’ll likely support President Trump’s pick—whoever it is. (David A. Graham)
An Uphill Battle for Cynthia Nixon: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s upset victory over New York Representative Joe Crowley has given hope to progressive activists. But their next target, Governor Andrew Cuomo, will likely be harder to beat. (Russell Berman)
Escaping the ‘Liberal Doom Loop’: Canada has sustained high levels of immigration without facing an illiberal populist backlash. Here’s how. (Derek Thompson)
‘Lest We Forget’: A century after World War I, America seems poised to replicate the mistakes of the past, warns Eliot A. Cohen.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Identity Theft: Raphael A. Sanchez, the former chief counsel at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Seattle, pleaded guilty to stealing immigrants’ personal information and using the data to defraud banks. (Bill Chappell, NPR)
‘Beto-mania Sweeps Texas’: Can a liberal Democrat charm his way into defeating one of the country’s shrewdest politicians in one of the most conservative states? Beto O’Rourke aims to find out. (Ben Schreckinger, Politico)
Judges Shouldn’t Make Law: While debating which judge President Trump will select to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, Americans should also discuss how much power judges have—and whether some are currently abusing it. (John Fund, National Review)
The Roots of Trump’s Russia Connection: Jonathan Chait entertains a question: What if Donald Trump has been a Russian asset since 1987? (New York)
Visualized
Who Likes Trump’s Tweets?: A new poll lets respondents rate the president’s social-media posts on a scale from “Great” to “Terrible.” These are the tweets people love—and hate—most. (David Byler, The Weekly Standard)