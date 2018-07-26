Response: After the initial reports, Westlake apologized, writing in a statement: “I firmly believe that everyone deserves a safe, healthy and professional working environment. I sincerely apologize if an encounter with me has made anyone uncomfortable. That has certainly never been my intent.”

Status: Westlake resigned from his seat on December 15. Shortly after his resignation, Anchorage TV station KTUU published a report alleging that Westlake had fathered a child with a 16-year-old girl in 1988, when he was 28. In January, an investigation into the sexual-harassment claims concluded that Westlake had created a hostile work environment.

Next election would have been: 2018

Borris Miles, Texas state senator, Democrat

Allegation: On December 6, The Daily Beast reported allegations that Miles forcibly kissed and made inappropriate comments to female staffers.

Response: Miles told the Beast: “I have made powerful enemies who will go to any length to destroy and disrupt my service. … I will not continue to address anonymous accusations that attack my personal and professional character as an effective lawmaker.”

Status: Miles remains in office; his current term ends in 2021.

Next election will be: 2020

Carlos Uresti, Texas state senator, Democrat

Allegation: On December 6, The Daily Beast reported allegations that Uresti had sexually harassed and inappropriately touched multiple women, including legislative staffers and reporters.

Response: Uresti called the claims “unfounded” and “erroneous.” He told the Beast: “Sexual harassment has no place in the Capitol or any workplace. I will be joining my colleagues to implement a comprehensive sexual-harassment policy and trainings in the Texas Senate as soon as possible.”

Status: Uresti resigned on June 18, four months after being convicted on charges of money laundering and fraud tied to his work with FourWinds Logistics, a now-defunct oil-field-services company.

Next election would have been: 2020

Matt Dababneh, former California state assemblyman, Democrat

Allegation: On December 4, lobbyist Pamela Lopez filed a complaint with the state assembly alleging that, in 2016, Dababneh had followed her into a bathroom, masturbated in front of her, and asked her to touch him. Another woman, Jessica Yas Barker, also alleged that Dababneh had made inappropriate comments when they worked together in U.S. Representative Brad Sherman’s office in 2009 and 2010.

Response: Dababneh told the Los Angeles Times that he “100 percent” denied Lopez’s allegation. “I am utterly shocked and blown away,” he said. “This is a career-ending charge based on no facts.” He also denied Yas’s allegations, saying that he looked “forward to a report coming out” and “was not the one that engaged in that type of activity.”

Status: Dababneh announced his resignation, effective January 1, on December 8. A week later, the Times reported three more women’s allegations of sexual harassment, from before he joined the assembly. One filed a police report claiming that she “had multiple nonconsensual sexual encounters with Dababneh” in 2013, per the Times. Another woman said that, when Dababneh was her supervisor on John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign, he had exposed his penis to her. The third worked in Sherman’s campaign office and said Dababneh, who was at the time the congressman’s chief of staff, repeatedly talked about his sex life. “These allegations are false and I’m confident that when all the facts are in, it will clearly show that these claims are not true,” Dababneh told the Times.