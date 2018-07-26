In the 10 months since allegations of sexual misconduct were first leveled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, America has seen the reputational demise of dozens of public figures. But arguably the most significant repercussions have been in the world of politics, affecting those with the power or potential to shape the country’s laws and represent communities across the nation.
The #MeToo movement is already having profound effects on the current election cycle, and not just at the national level: According to an analysis by The Atlantic, at least 24 candidates for office in 2018 have ended their campaigns or bids for reelection after allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct.
Their ranks include 11 Republicans and 13 Democrats, first-time candidates and seasoned incumbents alike. Eight were running high-profile campaigns for positions at the federal level, while 16 were state-level candidates.
What follows is a list of these 24 candidates—all of whom could have served or continued serving in some of the highest offices in the land. More than a dozen additional politicians are listed, too, including those who face allegations and remain in office, and those who aren’t up for reelection until at least 2020.
This tally—which lists the most recent allegations first—is not comprehensive. It is based on a review of local and national news reports, and the earliest claims are from October, shortly after The New York Times published its blockbuster report on Weinstein and the #MeToo movement began.
It’s also important to note that these are only allegations. They have not been independently substantiated by The Atlantic, and have only in some instances been investigated by law enforcement or relevant ethics committees. We’ll be updating the tally as any additional cases emerge.
Former Representative Patrick Meehan, Pennsylvania 7th, Republican
Allegation: The New York Times reported on January 20 that Meehan used thousands in taxpayer dollars to settle a sexual-harassment claim brought by a female former staffer in 2017. She alleged that he grew hostile after she rejected his romantic advances.
Response: John Elizandro, Meehan’s communications director, issued a statement saying that the congressman “denies these allegations” and “has always treated his colleagues, male and female, with the utmost respect and professionalism.”
Status: On January 25, Meehan announced that he would not seek reelection. But he abruptly resigned on April 27 amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged conduct, and said that he would pay back the funds used for the settlement.
Next election would have been: 2018
Former Representative Trent Franks, Arizona 8th, Republican
Allegation: The House Ethics Committee announced on December 7 that it would investigate sexual-harassment allegations made against Franks.
Response: Franks immediately announced in a statement that he would resign from Congress by January 31. He acknowledged that he had made staffers “uncomfortable” and that he had discussed fertility issues and surrogacy with two female staffers. He denied having ever “physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff.”
Status: On December 8, Franks abruptly resigned, citing his wife’s health, just as the Associated Press reported that Franks allegedly offered $5 million to a female employee to be a surrogate for him and his wife. According to a Politico report from the same day, women on Franks’s staff believed he wanted to have sex as a means to impregnate them. Franks denied the allegations.
Next election would have been: 2018
Former Representative Blake Farenthold, Texas 27th, Republican
Allegation: On December 1, Politico reported that Farenthold had used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle a sexual-harassment claim from a former female aide in 2014.
Response: In a statement to Politico, Farenthold said, “While I 100% support more transparency with respect to claims against members of Congress, I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question.”
Status: Farenthold resigned on April 6. He initially pledged to reimburse the $84,000 he used for the settlement, but later suggested he wasn’t wrong to use the money. It’s not clear the payment was ever made.
Next election would have been: 2018
Representative Tony Cárdenas, California 29th, Democrat
Allegation: On May 3, Cárdenas identified himself as the subject of a lawsuit alleging that, in 2007, an unnamed Los Angeles County politician had sexually abused a 16-year-old girl.
Response: Cardenas denied the claims through his attorney: "My client is sickened and distraught by these horrific allegations, which are 100%, categorically untrue," Patricia Glaser said in a statement.
Status: Cardenas remains in office and is currently running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
Representative Elizabeth Esty, Connecticut 5th, Democrat
Allegation: The Connecticut Post and The Washington Post reported in March that Esty allowed a former chief of staff to remain in her office for months after learning of allegations that he sexually harassed and threatened a female staffer.
Response: Esty apologized in a public statement, writing, "To this survivor, and to anyone else on my team who was hurt by my failure to see what was going on in my office, I am so sorry. I've asked myself over and over again, 'How did I not see this? How could I have let down so many people?’” Esty also personally repaid the federal government $5,000, the amount of severance issued to the former chief of staff.
Status: Esty remains in office, but announced on April 2 that she wouldn’t seek reelection. In a Facebook post, Etsy wrote: “Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace. In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better. To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down.”
Next election would have been: 2018
Daylin Leach, Pennsylvania state senator and former candidate for Pennsylvania 4th, Democrat
Allegation: On December 16, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Leach had inappropriately touched women and began sexual conversations with young female subordinates.
Response: Leach denied the allegations in a Facebook post on December 17, but the following day said in a statement that he was “taking a step back” from campaigning.
Status: Leach remains in the state Senate until 2020, but on February 25, he officially ended his 2018 congressional campaign.
Congressional election would have been: 2018
State Senate election will be: 2020
Andrea Ramsey, former candidate for Kansas 3rd, Democrat
Allegation: In a December 15 story, The Kansas City Star asked Ramsey about a 2005 lawsuit, in which one of her former male employees at a lab-testing company alleged that Ramsey had made sexual advances toward him. He also alleged that she had fired him because they were not reciprocated. Court documents show that the man agreed to permanently dismiss the case in 2006.
Response and status: Ramsey dropped out of the race on the same day the story published. “Let me be clear: I never engaged in any of the alleged behavior,” she wrote in a letter to constituents announcing the end of her congressional campaign. “These false allegations are disgraceful and demean the moment this country is in. For far too long, complaints of sexual harassment have been completely ignored.”
Next election would have been: 2018
Representative Robert C. Scott, Virginia 3rd, Democrat
Allegation: At a press conference on December 15, M. Reese Everson, a former fellow for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, accused Scott of inappropriately touching her in 2013, and, on another occasion, asking her to flirt with him.
Response: Scott denied the allegations: “I have never sexually harassed anyone in my 25 years of service in the United States Congress, or in my 40 years of public service, or at any other time,” he said in a statement.
Status: Scott remains in office and is currently running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
Representative Ruben Kihuen, Nevada 4th, Democrat
Allegation: On December 1, BuzzFeed reported a former campaign staffer’s accusations that Kihuen had made repeated sexual advances toward her during his 2016 campaign. In The Nevada Independent on December 13, a lobbyist accused him of unwanted touching and sending her inappropriate text messages. On December 15, the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into the claims.
Response: After the initial allegations emerged, Kihuen issued a statement saying: “The staff member in question was a valued member of my team. I sincerely apologize for anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable.” He later added that he wanted to “make it clear that I don’t recall any of the circumstances.”
Status: Kihuen remains in office, but announced on December 16 that he would not seek reelection. In a statement, Kihuen denied both women’s accusations: “I want to state clearly again that I deny the allegations in question. I am committed to fully cooperating with the House Ethics Committee and I look forward to clearing my name.”
Next election would have been: 2018
Former Representative John Conyers, Michigan 13th, Democrat
Allegation: Conyers settled a wrongful-dismissal complaint in 2015 with a female staffer who claimed she was fired because she wouldn’t “succumb to [his] sexual advances,” according to a BuzzFeed report published on November 20. Buzzfeed also reported that other former staff members alleged that Conyers “repeatedly made sexual advances to female staff that included requests for sex acts, contacting and transporting other women with whom they believed Conyers was having affairs, caressing their hands sexually, and rubbing their legs and backs in public.” On November 21, the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into the allegations.
Response: Conyers confirmed that he made a settlement, but denied the claims of sexual harassment. In a statement on November 21, Conyers said, "I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me, and continue to do so. My office resolved the allegations—with an express denial of liability—in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation."
Status: Conyers resigned from Congress on December 5.
Next election would have been: 2018
Former Senator Al Franken, Minnesota, Democrat
Allegation: On November 16, radio personality Leeann Tweeden alleged that Franken had forcibly kissed her during a rehearsal for a skit while the two were on a USO tour in 2006. Tweeden also made public a photo of Franken with his hands hovering above her breasts while she slept. Following that news, several other women accused Franken of inappropriate touching and kissing.
Response: Franken apologized to Tweeden the next day, saying: “I don't know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn't matter. There's no excuse. … While I don't remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women's experiences.” He issued another apology on November 26 for the subsequent allegations, saying: “I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women—and I know that any number is too many.”
The Senate Ethics Committee announced on November 30 that it was investigating the allegations against Franken, and on December 6, more than two dozen Democratic senators called on him to resign.
Status: Franken announced his resignation on December 7, and left office on January 2.
Next election would have been: 2020
Rod Hamilton, Minnesota state representative, Republican
Allegation: The Star Tribune reported on April 27 that Minnesotan Emily Schlect, who works as an advocate for sexual-assault survivors, had filed a police report accusing Hamilton of unwanted touching.
Response: “I categorically deny accusations of sexual assault,” Hamilton said in a statement. “I deeply regret the effect my actions had on Ms. Schlecht.” Hamilton also said he reported the incident to the state House of Representatives’ human-resources department. The House hired two attorneys to investigate whether Hamilton violated the chamber’s harassment policy.
Status: House Republican leaders suspended Hamilton as the leader of a committee. He remains in office, and is running for reelection. An investigation is ongoing under the Minnesota state legislature’s sexual-harassment policy.
Next election will be: 2018
David Byrd, Tennessee state representative, Republican
Allegation: On March 27, Nashville’s News 4 I-Team reported three women’s allegations that Byrd inappropriately touched them or made sexual comments to them when they were on the high-school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.
Response: In response to the story, Byrd issued a statement saying that he has “done nothing wrong or inappropriate during my term as state representative.” He added that his conduct dating back 30 years is “difficult, at best, to recall, but as a Christian, I have said and I will repeat that if I hurt or emotionally upset any of my students I am truly sorry and apologize.”
Status: On April 2, Byrd announced that he is running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
David Shafer, Georgia state senator and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate, Republican
Allegation: On March 6, a female statehouse lobbyist filed a sexual-harassment complaint with the Georgia General Assembly alleging that Shafer retaliated against her after she refused his advances.
Response: Shafer denied the allegations: “This false complaint is about politics, not the truth, and that’s why it is no coincidence that it was filed the day after I qualified to run for lieutenant governor,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I welcome an investigation and will cooperate fully.”
Status: On April 13, the state Senate Ethics Committee announced that it did not find evidence to support the harassment claim in its investigation into Shafer’s conduct, and the claim was dismissed. Shafer remains in office, but lost the lieutenant gubernatorial primary in late July.
Next election will be: 2018
Nick Miccarelli, Pennsylvania state representative, Republican
Allegation: On February 28, two women, one a state official and the other a political consultant, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that, during the course of separate relationships that occurred between 2012 and 2016, Miccarelli had been sexually and physically abusive toward them.
Response: Miccarelli issued a statement to the newspaper denying the claims. “I will fight these lies against me and my family as hard as I have fought for my constituents in Harrisburg and my country in Iraq,” he wrote.
Status: Miccarelli remains in office, but he announced that he would not seek reelection.
Next election would have been: 2018
Travis Allen, California state assemblyman and former gubernatorial candidate, Republican
Allegation: On February 2, a group of California legislators released a cache of sexual-harassment-investigation records, including one complaint by a former female staffer who accused Allen of unwanted touching in 2013.
Response: In a statement, Allen said it was an “unsubstantiated complaint” and criticized the release of the documents. “There has never been anything in any of my actions that has been inappropriate, and nor will there ever be,” he added. “I was actually shocked six years ago that any friendliness I displayed was in any way misconstrued. Everyone deserves to work in an environment free from inappropriate behavior.”
Status: Allen remains in office, but lost the California gubernatorial primary in early June.
Randy Baumgardner, Colorado state senator, Republican
Allegation: On November 16, the Colorado radio station KUNC reported that Baumgardner allegedly pressured a female intern to drink with him in his office in 2016 and, on a separate occasion, made comments indicating his interest in her. The story prompted an anonymous former aide to file her own sexual-harassment complaint with the legislature in late November, which alleged that Baumgardner slapped and grabbed her buttocks four times during the 2016 legislative session. Another formal complaint, filed on behalf of five female state Senate staffers, alleged that Baumgardner created “an intimidating, offensive, and hostile work environment” and interfered with one woman’s work performance—claims that a second independent investigation found to be credible.
Response: Baumgardner has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate behavior. After state Senate Democrats tried to expel him from office, he told Westword, “I didn’t know what to expect. I just hoped that facts would win out over baseless accusations.”
Status: On April 2, state Senate Democrats failed to garner enough votes for their expulsion effort. Baumgardner was removed from his committee assignments in early May. He remains in office, and his current term ends in 2021.
Next election will be: 2020
Eric Greitens, former Missouri governor, Republican
Allegation: In January, several media outlets reported that Greitens had an extramarital affair in 2015 and had allegedly used naked photos of the woman as blackmail in exchange for her silence. On February 22, he was indicted in St. Louis over the matter. On April 11, the state House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight released a report on the woman’s allegations, which also described a sexual assault.
Response: Greitens admitted to having an extramarital affair after the reports first surfaced, but denied the alleged blackmail and violence, saying the accusation that he had mistreated the woman was part of “a political witch hunt.” “There was no hush money, no violence, no threat of violence, no blackmail,” he said in a TV interview. “The mistake that I made was that I was engaged in a consensual relationship with a woman who wasn’t my wife. And it’s a mistake for which I’m deeply sorry.”
Status: Greitens was indicted for felony invasion of privacy on February 22, and the case is ongoing. He announced his resignation on May 29, effective June 1.
Next election would have been: 2020
Ed Murray, former Wyoming secretary of state, Republican
Allegation: On December 16, Fox News reported that Tatiana Maxwell wrote in a Facebook post that Murray had wrestled her to the ground and ejaculated on her more than 35 years ago, when she was his intern at his law office. A second woman, Theresa Sullivan Twiford, came forward in January, alleging that Murray forcibly kissed her more than 30 years ago when she babysat for his family.
Response: Murray denied Maxwell’s accusations in a statement, saying that they were “deeply hurtful to me and to my family, as well as to everyone I serve.” Following the second allegation, Murray announced that he would not seek reelection, nor run for governor, as had been expected. His second statement read: “To be certain, I have absolutely no recollection of this incident whatsoever and, as such, will not engage in any conjecture about it in the media.”
Status: Murray resigned on February 9.
Next election would have been: 2018
Dan Johnson, former Kentucky state representative, Republican
Allegation: On December 11, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published a woman’s allegations that Johnson had molested her at a party in 2012, when she was 17 years old.
Response: Johnson denied her claims: "This allegation concerning this lady, this young girl, absolutely has no merit, these are unfounded accusations, totally," Johnson said at a December 12 news conference.
Status: Johnson died in an apparent suicide on December 13.
Next election would have been: 2018
Jeff Kruse, former Oregon state senator, Republican
Allegation: On November 15, Oregon state Senator Sara Gelser issued a formal complaint against Kruse, alleging that he touched her breasts and thigh and kissed her on the cheek. State Senator Elizabeth Steiner-Hayward also filed a formal complaint later that month, accusing Kruse of “unprofessional and inappropriate” touching, including “very close hugs.”
Response and status: In February, an independent investigation commissioned by the state legislature corroborated the two lawmakers’ complaints and found that Kruse had subjected additional women to unwanted touching. Kruse announced his resignation on February 8, effective March 15, though he denied the allegations. After a prolonged silence, Kruse posted a statement on March 8 on his Facebook page continuing to deny the allegations. “Basically, this was all part of the ‘me too’ movement that has swept the country,” he wrote. “Interestingly I was not actually accused of things of a sexual nature, just inappropriate things like hugs, which have gone on in the Legislature for the whole twenty plus years I have served. The whole thing was scripted and designed to a specific end, in my opinion for the potential political gain of a few.”
Next election would have been: 2020
Wes Goodman, former Ohio state representative, Republican
Allegation: On November 14, state House leaders confronted Goodman with allegations that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” in his office. Other reports of Goodman’s behavior surfaced around the same time, including a Washington Post story that alleged he groped a male college student in 2015.
Response: Goodman “acknowledged and confirmed” the allegations against him, per The New York Times. In a statement, he said, “We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service. For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry.”
Status: Goodman resigned on November 14.
Next election would have been: 2018
Tony Cornish, former Minnesota state representative, Republican
Allegation: On November 9, two women, a Minnesota state representative and a lobbyist, alleged that Cornish made sexual advances toward them over a period of years, including sending inappropriate text messages as recently as May 2017. On November 17, Minnesota Public Radio reported allegations from several more people that Cornish had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment.
Response: Cornish denied wrongdoing, saying the text messages were taken out of context. “I’ve been known at the Capitol in the past as big mouth,” he told the Star Tribune. “But I’m straightforward. … How do you say as a politician that I didn’t do this and have anyone believe you? It’s really a tough one.”
Status: On November 27, Cornish resigned.
Next election would have been: 2018
Don Shooter, former Arizona state representative, Republican
Allegation: On November 8, the Arizona Capitol Times reported the allegations of seven women, including three lawmakers, who said Shooter made sexually charged comments or engaged in unwanted touching. More women came forward with similar allegations in subsequent weeks.
Response: After the allegations surfaced, Shooter was suspended from his position as the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Following two months of silence on the accusations, Shooter made a speech on the state House floor in January, admitting that some of the comments he made were “demeaning.” He denied others and apologized to his colleagues. “I am sorry for the distraction and strain that this matter and the subsequent investigation have caused all of you,” he said. “I don’t want to go one more day without apologizing and honoring all of you by not only saying, ‘I’m sorry,’ but by doing better.”
Status: On January 30, a state House investigation confirmed that there was “credible evidence” that Shooter violated the Capitol’s sexual-harassment policy. Two days later, the state House voted 56–3 to expel Shooter from office. Shooter has filed to run for state Senate in 2018.
State House election would have been: 2018
State Senate election will be: 2018
Jack Latvala, former Florida state senator, Republican
Allegation: On November 3, six women working in Florida’s Capitol alleged that Latvala inappropriately touched them or made demeaning remarks about their bodies. The allegations ranged over a period of several years.
Response: Latvala told Politico: “I’m sure that you have handpicked people and you are going to let anonymous people have this kind of impact on the career of a guy who has been there for 16 years. I’ve never had a complaint filed against me.”
Status: On December 19, a state Senate investigation found that Latvala may have committed both harassment and sexual assault and referred the allegations to law enforcement. Latvala announced his resignation the next day, effective January 5. In his resignation letter, he wrote: “My political adversaries have latched onto this effort to rid our country of sexual harassment to try to rid the Florida Senate of me.” On January 26, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that it was engaged in an “active” criminal investigation into Latvala.
Next election would have been: 2018
Jeff Hoover, Kentucky state representative, Republican
Allegation: On November 1, the Courier-Journal reported that Hoover had recently privately settled a sexual-harassment complaint brought by a staff member, who accused him of sexually charged banter and asking for intimate photos.
Response: Hoover denied the charges of harassment. "I engaged in banter that was consensual, but make no mistake it was wrong on my part to do that,” Hoover told reporters. “And for that, I am truly sorry. I want to reiterate that at no time, at no time did I engage in unwelcome or unwanted conduct of any kind."
Status: Hoover said he would resign as Kentucky House speaker in November. However, he didn’t officially step down as speaker until January 8. He remains in office as a representative, and is running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
Brandon Hixon, former Idaho state representative, Republican
Allegation: On October 18, the Caldwell Police Department confirmed to The Idaho Statesman that Hixon was the subject of an active criminal inquiry that began on October 5. On October 31, the Statesman reported that Hixon was being investigated for “sexual abuse allegations.” On January 25, the newspaper further reported that Hixon allegedly sexually abused two young girls.
Response: Hixon resigned on October 19, following the first report. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in the House of Representatives,” Hixon wrote in a letter to the governor. “I hope that my efforts have helped improve the lives of my constituents in District 10, as well as all Idahoans.”
Status: Hixon died in an apparent suicide on January 9.
Next election would have been: 2018
Cliff Hite, former Ohio state senator, Republican
Allegation: On October 11, a Legislative Service Commission employee filed a sexual-harassment complaint alleging that Hite had repeatedly asked her to have sex with him after they first met in August 2017.
Response and status: Hite resigned on October 16 and issued a statement two days later acknowledging “inappropriate” conversations he had with a state employee. He also said his “failing health,” including hospitalizations and surgeries, contributed to his decision to step down. Later that month, after several news outlets requested records of sexual-harassment complaints involving lawmakers, the Legislative Service Commission released a memo detailing the employee’s complaint. It alleged that Hite had repeatedly sought sex from the woman, telling her that he was a “grown man with needs.”
Next election would have been: 2018
Lou Lang, Illinois state representative, Democrat
Allegation: During a news conference on May 31, medical-marijuana advocate Maryann Loncar alleged that Lang had repeatedly sexually harassed and intimidated her.
Response: Lang held a news conference on the same day, announcing his resignation from the House deputy majority leader post and other leadership positions, while denying the allegations and attacking Lang’s motives. “From beginning to end, the allegations are absurd,” he said. “This is a person who did not get what she wanted out of state government. She apparently blamed me for that.”
Status: Lang remains in office, and is running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
Nate Boulton, Iowa state senator and former gubernatorial candidate, Democrat
Allegation: On May 23, the Des Moines Register reported three women’s allegations of sexual harassment against Boulton. One said that Boulton repeatedly grabbed her buttocks at a bar in 2015; the two others alleged that he rubbed his crotch against them in separate incidents while he was in law school more than a decade ago.
Response: Boulton told the Register: “I don’t have the same recollection. But I am not going to offer any additional context to this, other than to say if someone’s perspective is that it was inappropriate and I crossed a line and I misread a situation in a social setting, I do apologize.”
Status: Boulton remains in the state Senate, but he suspended his gubernatorial campaign on May 24. His current term ends in 2021.
Gubernatorial election would have been: 2018
State Senate election will be: 2020
Eric Schneiderman, former New York attorney general, Democrat
Allegation: On May 7, The New Yorker published the accounts of four women who alleged that Schneiderman physically abused them. The allegations included being slapped and choked during sex without their consent.
Response and status: Schneiderman resigned just three hours after the story went live online. His statement to the public read: “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.” The next day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a special prosecutor to investigate the allegations.
Next election would have been: 2018
Angel Arce, former Connecticut state representative, Democrat
Allegation: On March 1, the Hartford Courant published a series of text messages exchanged in 2015 between Arce, then 54, and a 16-year-old girl. The Courant described the messages as “not obscene” but “unusually familiar and affectionate in tone.”
Response: Arce’s lawyer issued a statement that said Arce “did not do anything improper but will not comment further based on my advice.”
Status: On March 2, police opened an investigation, which is ongoing, into the nature of the text messages to determine if a crime was committed. On March 29, Arce resigned.
Next election would have been: 2018
Charles Barkley, Maryland state representative, Democrat
Allegation: On February 24, a female lobbyist alleged that Barkley touched her inappropriately multiple times when they greeted each other between 2013 and 2016.
Response: Barkley said he did not recall “any behavior that crossed the line. … It sounds like I made her uncomfortable. If I did, I’m sorry about that.”
Status: Barkley remains in office and is running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
David Sawyer, Washington state representative, Democrat
Allegation: On February 23, Tacoma’s News Tribune reported allegations from eight women—seven of whom are former or current lobbyists or staffers—that Sawyer sent persistent, suggestive text messages and made inappropriate comments to them.
Response: In a statement, Sawyer said, “I believe I have conducted myself professionally and lawfully.” He also called for legislative leaders to “continue all efforts to build a safe and fair process to address all claims.” On May 9, state House Democrats suspended Sawyer from his committee chairmanship, after party leaders said an ongoing investigation into the accusations revealed evidence he fostered a hostile work environment.
Status: On June 11, House Democrats released the final results of the investigation, which found that Sawyer had violated ethics and harassment policy. The next day, Sawyer resigned a committee chairmanship. He remains in office and is running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
Duane Hall, North Carolina state representative, Democrat
Allegation: On February 28, NC Policy Watch reported five women’s accusations of sexual harassment against Hall—including “persistent sexual innuendo” and kissing them without their consent. Two days later, Policy Watch reported on an incident in which Hall was allegedly seen pulling a woman into his lap and kissing her against her will at a gala.
Response: Hall told Policy Watch that “any person I’ve had a relationship with has been completely consensual.”
Status: Hall remains in office, but lost a May 8 primary election to challenger Allison Dahle.
Next election would have been: 2018
Joe Souki, former Hawaii state representative, Democrat
Allegation: On February 1, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the state’s former director of human services, Rachael Wong, had filed a complaint with the Hawaii State Ethics Commission in the fall of 2017, alleging that Souki made “inappropriate comments” and “inappropriate requests for physical contact.” After Wong made her complaint public, four more women came forward with similar allegations.
Response: In an interview with the Star-Advertiser, Souki’s lawyer Michael Green, speaking on behalf of his client, called Wong’s allegations “nuts.” “I don’t see anything she said that would rise to the level of sexual harassment in normal conversation,” Green said. “I mean, today it’s kind of crazy. You can’t say anything to anyone.”
Status: On March 21, Souki reached a settlement with the ethics commission: He agreed to resign and pay an administrative penalty of $5,000.
Next election would have been: 2018
Dean Westlake, former Alaska state representative, Democrat
Allegation: On December 8, the Anchorage Daily News reported the allegations of seven women, both current and former staffers at the Alaska Capitol, who accused Westlake of unwanted sexual advances, including sexual comments and touching.
Response: After the initial reports, Westlake apologized, writing in a statement: “I firmly believe that everyone deserves a safe, healthy and professional working environment. I sincerely apologize if an encounter with me has made anyone uncomfortable. That has certainly never been my intent.”
Status: Westlake resigned from his seat on December 15. Shortly after his resignation, Anchorage TV station KTUU published a report alleging that Westlake had fathered a child with a 16-year-old girl in 1988, when he was 28. In January, an investigation into the sexual-harassment claims concluded that Westlake had created a hostile work environment.
Next election would have been: 2018
Borris Miles, Texas state senator, Democrat
Allegation: On December 6, The Daily Beast reported allegations that Miles forcibly kissed and made inappropriate comments to female staffers.
Response: Miles told the Beast: “I have made powerful enemies who will go to any length to destroy and disrupt my service. … I will not continue to address anonymous accusations that attack my personal and professional character as an effective lawmaker.”
Status: Miles remains in office; his current term ends in 2021.
Next election will be: 2020
Carlos Uresti, Texas state senator, Democrat
Allegation: On December 6, The Daily Beast reported allegations that Uresti had sexually harassed and inappropriately touched multiple women, including legislative staffers and reporters.
Response: Uresti called the claims “unfounded” and “erroneous.” He told the Beast: “Sexual harassment has no place in the Capitol or any workplace. I will be joining my colleagues to implement a comprehensive sexual-harassment policy and trainings in the Texas Senate as soon as possible.”
Status: Uresti resigned on June 18, four months after being convicted on charges of money laundering and fraud tied to his work with FourWinds Logistics, a now-defunct oil-field-services company.
Next election would have been: 2020
Matt Dababneh, former California state assemblyman, Democrat
Allegation: On December 4, lobbyist Pamela Lopez filed a complaint with the state assembly alleging that, in 2016, Dababneh had followed her into a bathroom, masturbated in front of her, and asked her to touch him. Another woman, Jessica Yas Barker, also alleged that Dababneh had made inappropriate comments when they worked together in U.S. Representative Brad Sherman’s office in 2009 and 2010.
Response: Dababneh told the Los Angeles Times that he “100 percent” denied Lopez’s allegation. “I am utterly shocked and blown away,” he said. “This is a career-ending charge based on no facts.” He also denied Yas’s allegations, saying that he looked “forward to a report coming out” and “was not the one that engaged in that type of activity.”
Status: Dababneh announced his resignation, effective January 1, on December 8. A week later, the Times reported three more women’s allegations of sexual harassment, from before he joined the assembly. One filed a police report claiming that she “had multiple nonconsensual sexual encounters with Dababneh” in 2013, per the Times. Another woman said that, when Dababneh was her supervisor on John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign, he had exposed his penis to her. The third worked in Sherman’s campaign office and said Dababneh, who was at the time the congressman’s chief of staff, repeatedly talked about his sex life. “These allegations are false and I’m confident that when all the facts are in, it will clearly show that these claims are not true,” Dababneh told the Times.
Next election would have been: 2018
Raul Bocanegra, former California state assemblyman, Democrat
Allegation: On November 20, the Los Angeles Times reported six women’s accusations that Bocanegra had made unwanted sexual advances or comments. Those incidents, the women said, took place after Bocanegra was disciplined by the state legislature in 2009 following allegations that he groped a fellow staffer.
Response: Bocanegra resigned ahead of the Times’s publication of the new claims. In a statement, he called for a formal investigation and said, “These news reports have since fueled persistent rumors and speculation, and I do not believe that this is in the best interest of my constituents to continue to serve next term.”
Status: On February 28, a state-assembly investigation found that Bocanegra had likely engaged in “unwanted conduct” in three cases.
Next election would have been: 2018
Tony Mendoza, former California state senator, Democrat
Allegation: In November, The Sacramento Bee reported several sexual-harassment allegations against Mendoza, including kissing a legislative aide on the cheek and inviting a young woman looking for a job to his home.
Response: Mendoza told the Bee: “I would never knowingly abuse my authority nor intentionally put an employee into an awkward or uncomfortable position. If I’ve communicated or miscommunicated anything that has ever made a female employee feel uncomfortable, then I am deeply embarrassed and I will immediately apologize.” He also said he would comply with an investigation, which he was “confident” would “reveal that the allegations are baseless.”
Status: Mendoza resigned on February 22 as the state Senate was preparing to expel him. A week prior to his resignation, he sued the state Senate alleging he was being treated unfairly because of his race. Two days after resigning, he filed for reelection. He lost his June 5 primary.
Next election would have been: 2018
Paul Rosenthal, Colorado state representative, Democrat
Allegation: On November 15, The Denver Post published an account from Democratic organizer Thomas Cavaness, who filed a sexual-harassment complaint with state House leadership accusing Rosenthal of groping him at a political event in 2012.
Response: Rosenthal denied Cavaness’s allegation, calling it “baseless and false.”
Status: Leadership dismissed Cavaness’s complaint in January, saying it fell outside the scope of the assembly’s workplace-harassment policy because it allegedly occurred before Rosenthal took office. Rosenthal failed to qualify for the Democratic primary in April, after being challenged by two female candidates, and will leave office early next year.
Next election would have been: 2018
Steve Lebsock, former Colorado state representative, Democrat
Allegations: On November 10, the Colorado radio station KUNC reported the accounts of nine female staffers and lobbyists alleging sexual harassment or unwanted sexual advances from Lebsock.
Response: When asked for comment, Lebsock told KUNC: “The ‘me too’ movement has afforded victims of sexual harassment an opportunity to talk about some of the things that have happened in their lives and I think that’s a good way for people to start the healing process. I think that’s about all I’m willing to say at this point because I’m not sure what you’re referencing at all.”
Status: An independent investigation, prompted by the station’s reporting, found that 11 allegations of sexual harassment from five women were credible. On March 2, the state House voted 52-9 to expel Lebsock. Minutes before being expelled, Lebsock changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, a move that would give Republicans the opportunity to fill the vacancy.
Next election would have been: 2018
Dan Schoen, former Minnesota state senator, Democrat
Allegation: On November 8, several women, including state Representative Erin Maye Quade and state House candidate Lindsey Port, came forward with allegations that Schoen sexually harassed them, including through persistent text messages and unwanted touching.
Response: Schoen told MinnPost that the accusations were “either completely false or have been taken far out of context. It was never my intention to leave the impression I was making an inappropriate advance on anyone. I feel terrible that someone may have a different interpretation of an encounter, but that is the absolute truth. I also unequivocally deny that I ever made inappropriate contact with anyone.”
Status: Schoen resigned on December 15.
Next election would have been: 2020
Cristina Garcia, California state assemblywoman, Democrat
Allegation: On November 8, a former staffer to Assemblyman Ian Calderon, Daniel Fierro, told Politico that Garcia groped him at a softball game in 2014. A local lobbyist said Garcia also groped him in March 2017. Several other former staffers came forward with allegations in the months after Fierro first went public, saying that Garcia used inappropriate and disparaging language with them.
Response: In a statement responding to the Politico story, Garcia said: “Every complaint about sexual harassment should be taken seriously and I will participate fully in any investigation that takes place. The details of these claims have never been brought to my attention until today. I can confirm that I did attend the 2014 legislative softball game with a number of members and my staff. I can also say I have zero recollection of engaging in inappropriate behavior and such behavior is inconsistent with my values.”
Status: In May, following an assembly investigation—which did not substantiate Fierro’s groping claim, but did find Garcia guilty of using vulgar language with staffers—Garcia was removed from her committee duties. However, the investigation was reopened after a local news story alleged the committee had intentionally avoided considering some evidence. Garcia remains in office and is currently running for reelection.
Next election will be: 2018
Olivia Paschal and Madeleine Carlisle contributed research.
