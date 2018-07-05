Yet perhaps the most damaging stories involved alleged alterations to Pruitt’s official schedules and records. CNN reported Tuesday that Pruitt’s aides kept two sets of agendas, one public and one private, and often scrubbed politically toxic meetings from public records. For example, the EPA omitted a meeting that Pruitt held in Rome with Cardinal George Pell, a prominent climate-change denier who was recently charged with sexual abuse. On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Pruitt had fired an aide after she refused to alter schedules. The schedule alterations could constitute violations of federal laws against falsifying or hiding public records.

That seems to have been one scandal too many for Pruitt. The Times’ Maggie Haberman reports that Trump had grown frustrated in recent weeks with the endless stream of scandals emanating from EPA. However, the administrator appeared jolly at a July 4th event at the White House just one day before his departure.

By the time of his ouster, there were at least a dozen federal inquiries into Pruitt’s behavior. Until then, Pruitt had weathered a series of stories likely unparalleled in recent Cabinet history, because any other Cabinet member subject to as many damaging stories as him would likely have resigned or been pushed out long ago. In this way, Pruitt resembles the president, who has also withstood a remarkable number of damaging revelations.

Before he became known as the most scandal-ridden member of a scandal-ridden administration, Pruitt developed a reputation as among Trump’s most effective lieutenants. His tenure was characterized by aggressive attempts to roll back regulations and cooperate with industrial lobbies. Upon his confirmation, Pruitt immediately set to rolling back environmental regulations, especially those imposed by the Obama administration. His success was mixed. In some cases, Pruitt achieved rollbacks, and he helped convince Trump that the U.S. should leave the Paris climate accord. In other cases, however, EPA tried to cut corners on regulatory rollbacks, and found itself blocked by federal courts. Never before had an EPA chief been so expressly hostile to the agency’s mandate, and he came in for criticism from predecessors in both parties.

Inevitably, Pruitt’s agenda at EPA and his corruption became intertwined. Shortly after his confirmation hearings, thousands of emails from Pruitt’s time as Oklahoma attorney general were released, showing his close ties to industries he regulated. Critics charged that the Oklahoma state government had slow-walked the emails’ release until after a vote on Pruitt’s nomination. That was just a tease for what was to come. Over months, an elaborate picture of Pruitt’s questionable ties and behaviors emerged.

Upon arriving in Washington, he engaged in an ethically dubious rental arrangement, paying $50 per night in a house owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist, but only paying on nights he used the space. Eventually, the landlord threw him out and changed the locks. The lobbyist said he had not lobbied the EPA during the time Pruitt was renting from his wife, but his firm later said that was not true.