In June, The Atlantic and PRRI conducted a survey among more than 1000 people to share their views on a number of issues related to voting and political engagement. Respondents identified a few areas as big concerns: Two-thirds said wealthy individuals and corporations have too much influence in the U.S. election system, and another two-thirds said that too few people vote. Strong majorities agreed that the media is biased against certain political candidates, and that uninformed voters are a major problem within the American electoral system.

Is the influence of wealthy individuals and corporations a major problem in America’s electoral system?

But respondents’ opinions were sharply split along partisan lines. Only 42 percent of self-identified Republicans see the outsized influence of money in politics as a big issue, compared to 82 percent of Democrats who say the same. Both Republicans and Democrats are concerned about low voter turnout, but 78 percent of Democrats said this is a major problem, versus 58 percent of Republicans. And while 81 percent of Republicans see media bias toward certain political candidates as a major problem, only 41 percent of Democrats say the same thing. In general, 91 percent of Democrats think America is on the “wrong track,” compared to 70 percent of Republicans who say the country is going in the “right direction.”

Is America on the “wrong track”?

These numbers are evidence of one of the defining features of contemporary American life: Different political camps each have their own stories about the country’s problems. Liberal politicians love to rail against the Koch brothers and other Republican mega-donors. They often point to the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizen’s United as the original sin of today’s hyper-partisan landscape, where regular people are disempowered. Similarly, Republicans have been decrying bias in the media for years, with politicians and talk-radio hosts assuring followers that they can’t trust what they read or see on television.

Is media bias against certain political candidates a major problem in America’s electoral system?

Each of these stories may contain truth, but Americans seem to assign them relative importance based on who they are and who they listen to. Age and race, in particular, affected respondents’ views on some of these questions: Older Americans are more likely than their younger peers to think media bias and too few people voting are major issues, for example. Whites are more likely than people of color to see media bias as a major problem; notably, 94 percent of self-identified white evangelical Protestants said media bias is a major or minor problem in America’s current electoral system. By far, party affiliation was the greatest source of division.

In other cases, however, ostensibly controversial issues got surprisingly little attention from respondents. Newspapers have been pounding out stories about possible collusion between the Trump administration and foreign governments before the 2016 election. On Friday, after this survey was administered, a grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for allegedly hacking into computer and email systems with the intention of interfering in the 2016 election. The New York Times editorial board has called reported Russian attempts to interfere in American elections “a profound national-security threat.” And yet, only 45 percent of survey respondents said outside influence from foreign governments is a major problem in American elections, along starkly partisan lines: 68 percent of Democrats versus 22 percent of Republicans, along with only 40 percent of Independents.