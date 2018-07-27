Nevertheless, Democrats need to flip only 23 House seats in order to take the speaker’s gavel and capture the committees that can provide a check on the president. And for the first time this year, Sabato’s typically cautious shop is tilting the House midterms toward the Democrats. It has also flagged 16 Republican-held seats, all formerly deemed safe for the GOP, as increasingly feasible Democratic pickups. (And those are separate from the 24 vulnerable Republican seats in districts that favored Hillary Clinton in 2016.)

Americans will soon know the fate of one of the 16, Ohio’s 12th district, thanks to the special congressional election on tap for August 7. On paper, it should be a GOP slam dunk: The seat is being vacated by a Republican incumbent, and the district, which includes the Columbus suburbs and nearby rural preserves, has been GOP turf for 88 of the last 98 years. Plus, Trump in 2016 won the district by 11 points. Yet Kondik has moved the race from “Leans Republican” to “Toss-up,” warning that the GOP’s “PA-18 nightmare certainly has a chance to repeat itself.”

“PA-18” refers to the March special election in southwest Pennsylvania where a Rustbelt-style district that Trump won flipped from red to blue, courtesy of Democrat Conor Lamb’s upset victory. Most of the factors that buoyed Lamb are threatening the GOP in Ohio-12, and perhaps beyond.

Lamb benefited from an unusually large pro-Democratic turnout, which fits the electoral pattern since Trump took office. Polls generally show that voters tilting blue are more enthusiastic about the midterms than their red counterparts, and the vote tallies bear this out. Earlier this month, Fox News said that 9 percent more Democrats than Republicans are stoked about the midterms; last month, CNN reported that the margin was seven points. According to the number crunchers at The New York Times, Democratic turnout for the party’s 2018 House primaries has far outstripped turnout for the 2014 primaries. This year, it was higher in 123 congressional districts. By contrast, Republican turnout relative to 2014 increased in only 19 districts.

This bottom-up Democratic energy has arguably been most evident in the elections to fill state legislative vacancies. These races often stay under the radar, given the overwhelming media focus on Washington, but it’s noteworthy that since Trump took the oath, 44 state legislative seats have flipped from red to blue. (At last check, the number of seats that have flipped from blue to red: five.) Most significant is where the Democratic Party has triumphed. It's not surprising that Democrats have picked up seats in stronghold states like New York and New Jersey. What's worrisome for Republicans is that reliably red seats have gone Democratic in states like Wisconsin, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Florida, and Missouri. As one Kansas Republican strategist told The Kansas City Star last month, after a Democrat captured a normally Republican state Senate seat by 19 points, every “suburban Republican should be petrified.”