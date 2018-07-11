The main issue was at once abstract and vital: How does a losing party start an appeal? Normally, the answer is pretty simple: The losing party files a single page known as a “notice of appeal.”

But that’s not the case for everyone. As in my client’s case, a convicted criminal seeking a second (or third) review of a case requires permission to appeal from the district court. This permission is called a “certificate of appealability” and it is, in essence, a certification from the district judge to the appeals court that the case isn’t frivolous. Of course, having just lost, the issuance of permission doesn’t mean the appellant will win. Rather, it certifies that the issue in the case is one about which reasonable minds can disagree and thus that the appeals court should hear the case.

My client duly requested his certificate of appealability and it was issued to him. But the district court’s letter of notification never made it into his hands. This is actually a fairly common occurrence with the Bureau of Prisons, particularly when an inmate is moving from one prison to the next. Unfortunately, while he waited patiently for an answer to his request, time ran out for him to file the required notice of appeal.

And so, the question before the appeals court was fairly simple: Could they treat my client’s request for a certificate of appeal as if it were an actual notice of appeal, and then hear the merits of his case despite the fact that, as a procedural matter, his time had run out?

And that’s where the discretion came in. For a long time, courts have said that the notice of appeal is a merely a formality, which is to say it’s necessary only to inform the other side that an appeal is forthcoming and, in some cases, what the topic of the appeal will be.

One can be a formalist and say that only a notice of appeal can start an appeal. Or one can be pragmatic and invoke discretion to say that any filing that fulfils the function of a notice is sufficient, even if it isn’t exactly a notice of appeal.

And that is precisely what this case was about. Having filed for a certificate of appeal, my client had made clear that he wanted the case elevated to a higher court. And the district court had granted the certificate, saying that one issue in his case in particular (whether or not his trial lawyer had been ineffective) was worthy of review. We argued that that was enough to give the U.S. government sufficient notice of the grounds for appeal. The government argued, perhaps unsurprisingly, that in the absence of a formal notice of appeal being filed, no appeal was possible.

Kavanaugh happened to be on the panel that heard the case. The essence of what he said to the government’s lawyer from the bench sticks with me, even if the specific wording does not: Give me a hard and fast rule and I’ll apply it, but here I have discretion. Why shouldn’t we let him have the appeal and turn to the merits?