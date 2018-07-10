Schumer’s new strategy seems aimed less at his own members than at Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who both support abortion rights. Collins in particular has said she would not vote to confirm someone “who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade.” In a brief statement Monday night, she did not indicate how she might vote on Kavanaugh. If Democrats could somehow get Kavanaugh to criticize the decision, that could be enough to sway Collins against him.

But that’s highly unlikely to happen. As Republicans have been quick to point out, it was a nominee of Clinton’s, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who, despite winning acclaim as an advocate for the legal rights of women, refused to tell the Senate how she would decide specific cases. “A judge sworn to decide impartially can offer no forecasts, no hints,” she said at her 1993 confirmation hearing, “for that would show not only disregard for the specifics of the particular case, it would display disdain for the entire judicial process.”

Nominees of both parties have followed that unwritten standard ever since. Schumer himself said a year ago, during the debate over Gorsuch’s nomination: “There is a grand tradition that I support that you can’t ask a judge who’s nominated for a—or a potential judge who is nominated—for a judgeship about a specific case that might come before them.”

But with the ideological and legal stakes for Kavanaugh’s nomination arguably higher than for any Supreme Court pick in decades, Schumer moved to toss another norm aside. Nominees typically hew to a script, vowing to generally respect precedents of the Supreme Court under the principle of stare decisis while not boxing themselves into any particular one. Kavanaugh offered little to suggest he would deviate from that line on Monday night. “If confirmed by the Senate, I will keep an open mind in every case,” he said, while offering customary nods to following the Constitution, the rule of law, “and precedent.”

In his speech, Schumer gave examples of how each Republican appointee of the last two decades, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Gorsuch and Samuel Alito, had voted to overturn longstanding Court decisions after making the same claim to honor precedent. He referred specifically to cases involving voting rights, campaign finance, and labor rights. “This standard—settled law, stare decisis—is no longer an adequate standard,” Schumer said. “When they say they will obey settled law, you can’t believe it. You can’t believe it.”

Whether the Democrats who face the toughest choices on Kavanaugh will accept Schumer’s standard is unclear. Three Democrats—Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana—voted to confirm Gorsuch last year after it became clear he would have enough Republican support to prevail. All three are running in difficult reelection campaigns in states Trump carried easily in 2016. But notably, all three—along with Collins and Murkowski—declined invitations to appear at the White House for the president’s announcement Monday night.

Schumer’s ultimate goal is to keep his party in line and hope that Collins or Murkowski (or another Republican) defects on Trump’s pick. But the Democrats’ first job is nearly as tall an order—to pierce the seemingly impenetrable shield around the “personal views” of Supreme Court nominees and force Kavanaugh to be more candid than any modern contender before him.