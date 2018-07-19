While Flake has largely voted with Trump on major policy issues since that time, his criticism of the president has continued in that vein. But in the days since Trump stood alongside Putin and appeared to side with the Russian president over America’s own intelligence community, his critique has taken on a new level of urgency. The retiring Republican is now characterizing the president in language that even some Democrats dare not use.

On Thursday, Flake leveled his harshest attack yet on Trump, describing his press conference with Putin in Helsinki as “ truly an Orwellian moment,” in which the president “failed to summon reality in the face of a despot in defense of your country.” Flake raised the question of what he called “the dark mystery” surrounding Trump—a reference to suggestions that Putin may have compromising information on the president that is now having a tangible impact on U.S. foreign policy.

“The findings of our intelligence community on the matter of Russian aggression are not matters of opinion, no matter how powerful and strong Putin’s denial,” Flake said. “To reject these findings, and to reject the excruciating specific indictment against 12 named Russian operatives in deference to the word of a KGB apparatchik is an act of will on the part of the president.

“That choice,” he continued, “now leaves us contemplating the dark mystery: Why did he do that? What would compel our president to do such a thing? Those are questions that urgently beg for an answer, and it is our job to find that answer.”

Flake then went even further, invoking the constitutional definition of treason and coming ever so close to accusing a president in his own party of being a traitor to the country.

“What isn’t a mystery is that by choosing to reject object reality in Helsinki,” he said, “the president let down the free world by giving aid and comfort to an enemy of democracy. In so doing, he dimmed the light of freedom ever so slightly in our country.”

The immediate context for Flake’s speech was a bipartisan resolution that he and Senator Chris Coons of Delaware had drafted to reaffirm the Senate’s support for the U.S. intelligence community’s findings on Russian interference and for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation. They were seeking unanimous consent for a quick vote Thursday afternoon, but they met opposition from Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, who derided the move as an example of “Trump derangement syndrome,” and John Cornyn of Texas, who mocked it as “purely symbolic.”

“The Senate needs to speak here,” Flake said. “Passing this resolution will let our constituents, the administration, our allies, and our adversaries know that here in the Senate, we do not entertain the deceit of dictators.The truth is, Russia interfered in our elections in 2016 and these efforts continue.”