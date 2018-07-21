Over the past 20 years, California has become such reliably blue territory that not a single Republican holds statewide office. And just as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sui generis ascendancy a decade ago obscured the Republican Party’s inherent political and demographic weakness in the state, Jerry Brown’s successful tour of duty in Sacramento has suppressed, or at least papered over, the underlying internal divisions in the state Democratic Party—divisions that have come sharply to the fore since Bernie Sanders’s insurgent presidential campaign and Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016.

Brown is leaving office this year at age 80, at the top of his game, with the patina of his 1970s reputation as a quirky non-conformist still intact (and still endearing to liberals). But his progressive streak is leavened by his pragmatic “canoe theory” of politics: paddle a little to the left, then a little to the right—an approach that has enabled him to work cooperatively with Republicans to tame the state’s budget woes and spark its renewed economic growth.

“Brown’s ascendancy has had the effect of keeping things from coming to the surface that might have come to the surface otherwise,” says Raphael Sonenshein, the director of the Pat Brown Institute of Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles. “It’s pretty extraordinary what he’s been able to build off of in the last eight years, and it was very hard for him to do his first time around,” when he served two terms as governor in the ’70s and early ’80s. Back then, “he was seen in the vanguard of resistance to establishment politicians. He’s somewhat post-ideological in a state and a country that is becoming far more ideological,” Sonenshein says. “He’s a Democrat who’s been able to say either, ‘No,’ or ‘Hold on,’ to the Democratic base when he felt it was called for, and yet has not suffered cataclysmic political damage.”

Feinstein has not been so fortunate. Last year, she sparked a firestorm of criticism—and inspired de León’s challenge—when she called for “some patience” in hoping that Trump might grow more effective in the presidency. The brand of pragmatic centrism—pro-capital punishment, pro-cooperation with business and agriculture—that helped elect her in 1992 is no longer so much in sync with an increasingly younger, more diverse electorate. Just as Sanders’s insurgency moved Clinton to embrace arguably the most liberal Democratic platform ever, de León’s candidacy has already moved Feinstein on the issues: She now portrays herself as the best-qualified guardian to review Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court, and she says she no longer supports the death penalty.

The party leadership’s endorsement of de León was not altogether unexpected. At the state convention in February, he won 54 percent of the vote, just a bit shy of the 60 percent needed to win the party’s backing in the primary. Last weekend, he received 217 votes from the executive committee, or 65 percent of the 333 votes cast. (Feinstein’s forces acknowledged she would not win the endorsement, but had hoped to block him from gaining it.)