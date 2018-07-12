Terry Gillen, a veteran Democratic activist in Philadelphia and a former mayoral hopeful, told me: “She was a terrific candidate and ran a great campaign … But every race is different, and her message won’t work for every candidate. Some Democrats need to shift to the middle, as Conor Lamb did. It’s not one-size-fits-all.” Indeed, Lamb, the surprise Democratic winner of a special House election in conservative southwestern Pennsylvania, rejected government-funded health care for all. And mirroring his district, he supported coal and fracking.

That slice of Pennsylvania is basically part of the Midwest—and, as Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois recently told CNN, “I don’t think you can go too far to the left and still win the Midwest. Coming from a Midwestern state, I think you need to be able to talk to the industrial Midwest.” What she didn’t say, but what many in the party fear privately, is that Republicans will successfully leverage the “socialist” label to paint all Democrats as extreme.

The national GOP spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, for one, is already working that angle, in tweets and on TV. She told Fox Business in late June: “The Democratic Party’s hidden agenda has always been socialism … [With Ocasio-Cortez’s victory] it became the central rallying cry. It’s amazing that they’re so transparent in their motives to become Europe and to become a socialist country.”

Republicans have worked this turf before, because socialism has long been a pejorative word in mainstream politics. The tactic famously clicked for Richard Nixon, who won his 1950 California Senate race after linking his Democratic opponent, Helen Gahagan Douglas, to Vito Marcantonio, an openly socialist congressman in East Harlem. According to Nixon’s pamphlets, “During five years in Congress, Helen Douglas has voted 353 times exactly as has Vito Marcantonio … She has so deservedly earned the title of ‘the pink lady.’” Nixon basically took the advice of his strategist, Murray Chotiner, who liked to tell his Republican clients in the ’50s: “Associate your opponent with an unpopular idea or organization, with just a suggestion of treason … Above all, attack, attack, attack, never defend.”

Today, Nancy Pelosi is already in defend mode; she recently said, “I don’t accept any characterization of our party presented by the Republicans.” But many young activists on the Democratic left insist that there’s nothing to defend, that the socialism label has lost its sting. Alex Braden, a Philadelphia-based member of the Democratic Socialists of America, the organization that helped propel Ocasio-Cortez to victory, says that Democrats shouldn’t cower in a fetal position and “waste precious time and energy trying to keep Republicans from vilifying them.”

The solution, he says, is to be bold and unapologetic: “Incumbency, corporate cash, and political machines can be vanquished by a powerful, simple message disseminated widely and directly. [Ocasio-Cortez] and her army of canvassers didn’t hit prospective voters over the head with Volume 3 of Das Kapital.” Instead, they offered a specific agenda “that speaks directly to the basic material conditions of working people’s lives,” Braden said. They then sold that agenda to voters who didn’t care about ideological labels, voters who had no interest in status-quo Democrats.