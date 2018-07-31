All of these potential pitfalls with the 2020 census can be broken down into three main dangers: poor quality in the underlying data, data tampering, and the use of data—good or bad—for anti-democratic aims. These deficiencies could each be used for political purposes by domestic groups or foreign actors with interests in American elections. They could also be used purely to destabilize the country.

As the ongoing furor over the citizenship question shows, these three dangers can play off each other. For example, the main objection from immigration activists on the citizenship question—that noncitizens would refuse to take the census with the question included for fear of reprisal—is in part a data-quality concern: An undercount of noncitizens will bias the census data and make it unreliable. But it’s also a concern based on the history of racist leaders wielding administrative data against immigrants, and on the potential for the GOP to use the census to punish “sanctuary cities” or deport people. Additionally, data that undercount the total number of noncitizens—whether through non-response bias or tampering—also hamper districts with large numbers of them through the improper allocation of congressional representation and funds.

So far, the most prominent census-related debate has been the growing conversation about gerrymandering. The enumerated purpose of the census in the Constitution is to use the data gleaned to redraw congressional districts and reallocate representation to fit the population. Over the past few decades, as politics and demographics have become increasingly intertwined, the institutional incentives to game that system have mounted. Especially as Republicans have embraced their status as a party for white men, they’ve become more and more adept at using the census, especially the redistricting process, in order to maintain partisan advantage. But that advantage has been built mostly with the census data already in hand—influencing the data itself, perhaps by biasing it against noncitizens, would add another potent weapon to an arsenal that’s already proven its dominance over American electoral politics. And that is to say nothing of the possibility that between foreign and domestic interventions in data quality, the census could be rendered unusable or unreliable for those political processes altogether.

Without a census, there is no American democracy. Conversely, the census, like all other institutions upholding that democracy, can be warped and weakened to promote partisan aims or weaken the promise of fair representation. In a country where the stalwart institutions of democracy are fraying, where white-nationalist agitation against the demographic strength of people of color is only growing, and where anti-immigrant rhetoric is chained tightly to political fortunes, now is the prime time for warping and weakening. The fear among many voting-rights and immigration activists is that the 2020 census will be trouble—but 2020 might only be the start.