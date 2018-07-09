Much will be made of the nominee’s deep religious faith and his many charitable works. He certainly appears to be a man of large intellect and sterling character. But this assiduous courtier’s brilliant career has seldom been even momentarily exposed to the world beyond the Washington Beltway, in which most Americans live with the decisions made inside it. Indeed, Kavanaugh’s strong Washington identity may have been the reason his name did not appear on candidate Trump’s initial short list of court picks before the 2016 election; Kavanaugh surfaced as a possible court pick only long after the voters had picked Trump to “drain the swamp.”

After Kennedy announced his departure, some in conservative circles expressed unease with the idea of a Justice Kavanaugh. They noted that Kavanaugh temporized during the Affordable Care Act litigation, arguing that the challenge was premature; he refused to adopt the harshest possible anti-abortion position during Hargan v. Garza, a case testing whether a teenaged woman held in immigration detention could leave lockup to have an abortion. (Kavanaugh wrote that the woman was wrongly asserting “an immediate right to abortion on demand”—not that she had no right to choose abortion at all.) These quibbles are a textbook illustration of what Sigmund Freud once called “the narcissism of minor differences.” There is no reason to believe that, on issues ranging from health care to consumer and labor rights to the Second Amendment, Kavanaugh’s votes and opinions will be anything but reliably conservative—clothed at times, perhaps, in soothing rhetoric, but more consistent, and more conservative, than Kennedy’s.

Kavanaugh seems most likely to make his mark are in two areas important to Washingtonians—executive authority and administrative law. As befits an executive creature, Kavanaugh’s decisions incline toward the “unitary executive” view of presidential power, which holds that Congress cannot set up federal agencies that are not under the direction and control of the president. In administrative law, he argues that federal judges should displace specialized agencies in setting regulatory policy. Under a current doctrine called Chevron, agencies interpret the statutes under which they operate. When those interpretations are challenged in court, federal judges ask whether the statute is “ambiguous”—capable of two or more readings. If so, the judges must ask whether the agency’s interpretation is “reasonable”; if so, the courts “defer” to the agency’s reading.

Kavanaugh rejects this approach; he argues that “judges often cannot make that initial clarity versus ambiguity decision in a settled, principled, or evenhanded way.” Instead, he wrote in Harvard Law Review,“courts should seek the best reading of the statute by interpreting the words of the statute, taking account of the context of the whole statute, and applying the agreed-upon semantic canons.” Yet from what I can tell, that “best reading” is no more determinate than is “ambiguity”; indeed, it sounds to me a lot like “the judge’s view of best policy.”