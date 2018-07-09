The problem for May, and for the U.K., is simple: There does not yet appear to be any deal that both the British government and the EU will accept. Any deal acceptable to the government will be far too generous to Britain for Brussels, while any deal acceptable to Brussels will be too strenuous for Westminster. May acknowledged this on Monday, telling members of Parliament to brace for the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without any agreement, which would create serious problems for the movement of goods and people between the U.K. and its nearest trading partners.

This conundrum, of no deal meeting the needs of both sides, was not only eminently foreseeable—it was foreseen by many who opposed Brexit. Meanwhile, those who most forcefully campaigned for leaving the EU have opted out of actually grappling with the ramifications of their stand. Consider the three Brexiteers Davis, Johnson, and Nigel Farage.

In fall 2016, after the vote, Davis said, “There will be no downside to Brexit, only a considerable upside.” In May 2017, he said, “Most of the EU states are very sympathetic to our view.” Davis was in a position to shape the course of the negotiation, and his decision to step down is a testament to how wrong his predictions were. In his resignation letter, Davis wrote, “I am ... unpersuaded that our negotiating approach will not just lead to further demands for concessions.”

Johnson also campaigned for Brexit, breaking with his long-time rival and friend, then-Prime Minister David Cameron. Taking the opposite side from Cameron seemed to be a political maneuver—wagering that if voters backed Brexit, Cameron would fall and Johnson could succeed him. Nonetheless, Johnson seemed somewhat taken aback when “Leave” actually triumphed, and it turned out he hadn’t consolidated his power. After some feverish maneuvering, and a well-placed shiv from fellow Conservative MP Michael Gove, Johnson bowed out of the leadership race. That he managed to land as foreign secretary was a small miracle for him.

If Johnson’s support for Brexit was opportunistic, Farage at least had a long record of pushing for it. The longtime leader of the U.K. Independence Party, Farage stepped down as leader of his party just days after the Brexit vote, sounding a peculiarly self-pitying note. “The victory for the leave side in the referendum means that my political ambition has been achieved,” he said. “During the referendum I said I wanted my country back. … Now I want my life back.” He went on to gallivant around the globe, appearing at the Republican National Convention and even campaigning for doomed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama.

As the current Cabinet crisis shows, Farage’s declaration of victory was premature. On Monday, Farage piped up, threatening to return to UKIP over May’s “great Brexit betrayal.”