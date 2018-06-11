So what does live TV have to offer anymore? Sports and news. But, mainly sports. As PricewaterhouseCoopers reports, 82 percent of sports fans “would end or trim their Pay TV subscription if they no longer needed it to access live sports.” Prices for sports-rights deals are astronomical and perhaps unsustainable; however, networks use sports to secure key advertiser segments and to obtain reliable lead-ins to other programming. NBC, for example, used this year’s Super Bowl to lead into their critical hit This Is Us.

The TV industry battle is about who has must-see programming. And companies in the traditional TV space need to invest or acquire to stay competitive.

The Trump administration has brought a surge in mergers and acquisitions, driven in part by sizable tax cuts for corporations.

But in media, it’s been an all-out merger frenzy. Aside from the AT&T-Time Warner deal, Sinclair Broadcast Group is buying Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, Discovery Communications acquired Scripps Networks for $12 billion, CBS and Viacom are looking to reunite, and, crucially, Walt Disney is set to purchase 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets for $52.4 billion.

The Disney deal is a horizontal merger, which have usually raised more concerns about their potential anticompetitive effects than vertical mergers like the AT&T deal. Horizontal mergers consolidate companies in the same part of the supply chain—with Disney and Fox, it’s production—while vertical deals combine different parts of the supply chain—with AT&T and Time Warner, it’s distribution and production respectively. But, oddly enough, the vertical deal is the one facing trouble from the Trump administration, not the horizontal one.

The vertical AT&T merger is not unprecedented. In fact, a similar deal was approved by the Obama administration in 2011.Obama’s FCC and DOJ approved Comcast’s acquisition of a majority stake in NBCUniversal for $30 billion in 2011. In 2013, General Electric sold its remaining 49 percent stake to Comcast for an additional $16.7 billion.

But this time, the Department of Justice intervened to block the merger. In May, they argued to Leon that “the bulk of the anticompetitive effects flow from the proposed combination of Turner with DirecTV.” As a result, the government’s lawyers said, AT&T should be forced to divest itself from control of either DirecTV or Turner’s networks, including TBS, TNT, and CNN.

The main differences between the AT&T and Comcast deals are their size and reach. The AT&T deal is more than twice as big as what regulators approved for Comcast in 2011, and DirecTV’s reach is nationwide as opposed to Comcast’s cable presence, which has notable coverage holes.

The Department of Justice’s shift may reflect concern about the scale of the new entity. In recent years, a growing chorus of critics on both the left and the right have pushed for tighter antitrust enforcement, arguing that scale itself can be problematic. In a series of speeches and public statements, Makan Delrahim, the department’s antitrust chief, has laid out a more aggressive posture on some antitrust questions than those who have held his role in recent GOP administrations. Alternatively, it could reflect regret within the department over the Comcast decision, based on its subsequent results. Or it could show a preference for structural remedies, like divestment, over behavioral ones, which require ongoing government oversight.