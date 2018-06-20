The order is Trump’s latest move in a zig-zag of often contradictory messages. Initially, and for some time afterward, he falsely claimed that the separations were the result of a law passed by Democrats. No such law exists. He also repeatedly said that only Congress could solve the separations. Other officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, insisted that there was no policy to separate, even as others, including Sessions, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and senior adviser Stephen Miller defended the policy as justified and an effective deterrent. Then, on Tuesday, Trump flipped to forcefully defending the policy. “We must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally,” he tweeted. But behind the scenes, the pressure was building on Trump to take action.

Still, the action he took Wednesday is confusing, and confused. Mechanically, it uses an executive order piled atop the policy Sessions enacted in May, an ever more precarious structure. Having argued variously that there was no policy of separating families or that only Congress was able to solve the problem, Trump’s executive order suddenly acknowledges the matter is under executive-branch discretion and that Congress is not the only body that can fix it.

Legally, however, it’s unclear whether the executive order will withstand scrutiny. While Congress could pass a law that would circumvent the 1997 Flores agreement, the executive branch remains bound by the settlement. Trump’s order decrees that rather than be separated, children should be kept with their parents who are detained. But detaining children with parents almost certainly violates the Flores agreement, as Flores v. Lynch, a 2016 court ruling against the Obama administration stated.

In 2014, grappling with border crossings, Obama’s Department of Homeland Security decided to open family detention centers near the U.S. border with Mexico. The action was challenged in court as a violation of the Flores agreement. The government argued that while the settlement said that unaccompanied minors crossing the borders had to be kept in the least restrictive setting, accompanied minors were exempt and could be detained with their parents.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, saying that Flores applied equally to accompanied and unaccompanied children. But the court said parents could still be held. In other words, the court said that family separations were legal. Still, the Obama administration decided against ordering such separations, opting to close the centers and let parents go, sometimes with GPS bracelets to track them. It is not yet clear why the Trump team believes the new executive order does not violate the Flores agreement in the same way.

It’s also unclear how the executive order grapples with what Nielsen described as a serious problem of adults using children who are not their own as part of human trafficking schemes, though reporters noted the problem is statistically tiny.