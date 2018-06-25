Needless to say, counting everyone in the country is an extremely difficult task. Unlike surveys, which sample the population and then extrapolate data, the Census must try to count everyone, but to do so it has to grapple with finding every address in the United States, people who fail to return forms, and other challenges. College students are often overcounted, listed both in dorms and at their parents’ houses. African Americans are chronically undercounted—Vargas said the Census only realized how badly off its tally of black men was when more enlisted in World War II than existed, according to Census figures.

The introduction of new digital tools, including the use of federal records to fill in gaps in returned forms, is a positive development. After all, the federal government already has extensive records. The question is whether the Trump administration is likely to execute the shift competently and without political motivation.

The signs so far are not encouraging. The end-to-end test, a critical dress rehearsal for 2020, has been plagued by problems, and can’t follow the exact questions of the real Census because they aren’t set yet.

Or consider the citizenship question. The desire for an accurate count of how many citizens there are makes sense, even if it’s not the central aim of the the Census. In fact, the American Community Survey, another Census Bureau initiative, has done such a count for years, without major problems. Besides that, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross—who is also in hot water for less-than-honest financial disclosures—has offered contradictory accounts for the genesis and motivation for the citizenship question.

Vargas said that focus groups with Hispanics indicated that the question would depress willingness to return the Census, which could result in undercounting of the population. Not returning a Census form is punishable by fine, as is lying on the form. Even before the new question, the Census concluded it was undercounting Hispanics, though Vargas said NALEO believes the undercount is greater than the 1.5 percent the Census calculated.

Undercounting can have important effects for the decade that follows the Census.

“If people are not counted, the communities where they live will get that much less political representation and the resources they need,” Vargas said. “The irony is, typically these programs are for vulnerable populations. These are the very same people the Census bureau does a poor job of counting.”

That doesn’t mean the harms will be distributed only to blue states. After 2010, the only red state to see its congressional delegation shrink was Louisiana, driven by Hurricane Katrina. If the 2020 Census undercounts Hispanics, however, conservative and progressive states alike could suffer.

“It’s going to hurt Texas, and it’s going to hurt California. It’s going to hurt New York, and Arizona,” Vargas said. “The south is the region of the country that has experience the fastest and largest increase in the immigrant population. Those states stand to lose money over the next decade if not all their immigrants are helped.”