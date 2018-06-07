Following 9/11, Bush used Congress’s Authorization for Use of Military Force against al-Qaeda to conduct a full-scale invasion and occupation of Iraq. Obama later launched bombing raids against Libya, saying the effort did not require congressional authorization. He also used the original 2002 AUMF to justify attacks on ISIS, a group that, as critics noted, didn’t even exist when Congress passed the AUMF. But Obama blinked when it came to Syria, deciding that he couldn’t launch airstrikes on the Assad regime without Congress’s say-so.

Bush and Obama both pushed the limits of presidential authority and the Constitution on civil liberties on national-security grounds. The Bush administration was repeatedly scolded by courts for its handling of detainees from the war on terror. The government asserted the authority to torture prisoners, in part by refusing to characterize its interrogation techniques that way. Bush also established sweeping new surveillance powers.

Obama took office promising to curtail Bush’s overreach, but his record is a mixed bag. Obama banned and investigated torture but declined to punish anyone for it. He continued massive surveillance, as revealed by Edward Snowden. Obama also asserted the right to kill American citizens overseas without a trial, a sweeping power, though used rarely.

What’s surprising is how limited, so far, Trump has been in expanding executive power where other presidents have. Despite his promise to not engage in foreign wars, Trump ordered two separate missile attacks on Syria. The OLC told Trump that such strikes were not a war but were in the national interest, but this justification follows what Obama’s OLC told him.

When the government undertakes increased surveillance, it tends not to say so, so it’s possible that Trump is expanding presidential power in that area. There are reasons to doubt that, though. Trump has had the rockiest relationship with the intelligence community of any president, perhaps ever, and has clashed with these agencies in particular over the Russia investigation. Because of his many, and so far all debunked, claims of having been improperly surveilled during the campaign, he has evinced a personal skepticism of intelligence collection and even briefly came out strongly against an intelligence bill his administration backed, before apparently being talked down by aides.

Trump has sought to use executive actions where he cannot get Congress to act, but this follows directly in the model Obama set, and in some cases Trump has used Obama’s tactics to dismantle Obama’s own policies. Last week, the White House rolled out a plan to compel electric-grid operators to purchase power from coal plants, using the same national-defense rationale Truman did to seize steel, but it’s always difficult to tell how seriously the White House is pushing a policy like this. Trump has not been especially aggressive with Congress, resulting in one of the skimpiest lists of legislative achievements in recent years. In some cases, in fact, he seems to have empowered Congress rather than himself. As James Hohmann wrote last August, the Senate’s decision to force sanctions on Russia over Trump’s objection showed Congress reclaiming some powers. Nor, despite his often thunderous and shocking language about the federal judiciary, has he tried to defy or alter courts in the manner of Nixon or Roosevelt or Andrew Jackson.