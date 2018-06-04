“So far, Trump’s most high profile pardons have been of Joe Arpaio, “Scooter” Libby, Jack Johnson, and Dinesh D’Souza,” he writes. “He is also said to be considering... reprieves for Martha Stewart and Rod Blagojevich, and has taken ‘counsel’ on another possible case from none other than Kim Kardashian.”

He continues:

Each one of these was particularly news-worthy because of the celebrity angle involved. Arpaio, Libby, and D’Souza are “conservative” media celebrities. Jack Johnson was a famous boxer who, more importantly, was recommended by Sylvester Stallone (a celebrity famous for pretending to be a boxer). Stewart and Blagojevich were both part of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” franchise. Kardashian is, of course, a celebrity because she is famous.

Only one pardon doesn’t fit the pattern. Ziegler’s ultimate conclusion: “We are now living in a world where it is far more important to have a celebrity take up your cause than for your cause to be just, and Trump is perfectly fine with that.”

That should come as no surprise. One needn’t pay much attention to know that Trump is obsessed with ratings and fame and obsessively seeks out vehicles to insert himself in judgment of celebrities.

So perhaps what’s most striking is the lack of backlash from his base. Like the rest of us, they encounter the occasional story about the wrongly imprisoned American citizen languishing in obscurity. They are, on average, more antagonistic to political and media elites than is the average American citizen. They purport to be on the side of the little guy themselves.

And yet, as Ziegler puts it, “Trump views humanity through the prism that there are two basic groups of people: the rich and/or famous, and everyone else. The first group matters greatly to him, the second means almost nothing.” And his supporters are either blind to it or don’t care, though little guys languish as Trump ponders a pardon for a politician who tried to sell a Senate seat.

See, Blagojevich was on Celebrity Apprentice. Matthew Charles, not so much.

Should Trump grant Kardashian’s request, no one should complain. On the contrary, Trump should be duly praised, for according to the BBC, the woman whose cause she advocates, Alice Marie Johnson, “has been behind bars for more than two decades” for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. The 63-year-old great grandmother deserves relief, and if a celebrity brought that to Trump’s attention, that celebrity did good.

But unless Trump changes his overall approach to pardons, his supporters should wake up to yet another indicator that unless they have a highly rated TV show, or an eight-figure income, or a seven-figure Twitter following, the president cares so little about people like them that he wouldn’t so much as spare them from being caged unjustly—not if the alternative was lavishing attention on a Martha Stewart or Dinesh D’Souza, free and again living large, but with a felony record.

His priorities are clear, damning, and ought to earn him contempt.