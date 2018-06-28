Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Alone In Court: Immigrant children, some as young as 3 years old, are reportedly going to court for their own deportation hearings in Texas, California, and Washington, DC. (Christina Jewett and Shefali Luthra, Kaiser Health News)

A Growing Divide: By next year, there likely won’t be a single Republican in the House who supports abortion rights. Here’s what that means . (Jennifer Haberkorn and Didi Martinez, Politico)

A Bad Time to Be a White Male Candidate: One clear takeaway from the Democratic primary elections of 2018 so far: “You don’t want to run against a Democratic woman this year.” (Michael Scherer and David Weigel, The Washington Post)

‘Best of Luck, Comrades’: Many have taken Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s win in New York as a sign that democratic socialism is gaining prominence on the left. They might be misinterpreting the moment . (Robby Soave, Reason)

