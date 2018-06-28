Today in 5 Lines
-
At least five people were killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, local authorities said. A suspect is in custody. President Trump said on Twitter that he was briefed on the shooting, adding, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
-
At a hearing, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee grilled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray over the Justice Department’s handling of congressional document requests.
-
First lady Melania Trump made a second trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit a facility holding undocumented immigrants.
-
U.S. Capitol Police arrested more than 500 people protesting the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy in the Hart Senate Office Building.
-
Trump is reportedly considering Senator Mike Lee as a possible candidate to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy. Lee was included in a list of potential Supreme Court nominees that was released during Trump’s presidential campaign.
Today on The Atlantic
-
What Kennedy’s Retirement Means for Abortion: Now that Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement, pro-life advocates see an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. Here’s how they plan to act on it. (Emma Green)
-
Abandoning Justice: The moderates calling for civility in political discourse are missing one key truism, argues Ibram X. Kendi: “What makes someone like Trump is not whether someone is engaging in political confrontation and harassment, but who and what someone is politically confronting and harassing.”
-
Where Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez Diverge: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are both self-avowed democratic socialists. But when it comes to immigration, they aren’t on the same page. (Reihan Salam)
-
The Supreme Court Aligns With Trump: The Supreme Court’s recent decisions on voting rights, redistricting, and the travel ban show that it is unlikely to dissent from a “Trump-era GOP agenda,” writes Ronald Brownstein.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Alone In Court: Immigrant children, some as young as 3 years old, are reportedly going to court for their own deportation hearings in Texas, California, and Washington, DC. (Christina Jewett and Shefali Luthra, Kaiser Health News)
A Growing Divide: By next year, there likely won’t be a single Republican in the House who supports abortion rights. Here’s what that means. (Jennifer Haberkorn and Didi Martinez, Politico)
A Bad Time to Be a White Male Candidate: One clear takeaway from the Democratic primary elections of 2018 so far: “You don’t want to run against a Democratic woman this year.” (Michael Scherer and David Weigel, The Washington Post)
‘Best of Luck, Comrades’: Many have taken Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s win in New York as a sign that democratic socialism is gaining prominence on the left. They might be misinterpreting the moment. (Robby Soave, Reason)
Visualized
Why #MeToo Mattered: Twenty women and men explain how sharing their personal experiences with sexual harassment and assault changed their lives. (The New York Times)