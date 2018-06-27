Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Charting a Meteoric Rise: David Weigel writes that upending New York’s Democratic Party establishment, while surprising to many, was exactly what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had set out to do . (The Washington Post)

What Will America Look Like Without Anthony Kennedy?: Here’s what the justice’s retirement means for abortion, gay rights, and more . (Dylan Matthews, Vox)

Against the Odds: The Black Women’s Congressional Alliance is trying to promote diverse voices in Congress, where minorities are underrepresented. (Reena Flores, Politico)

After Charlottesville: James A. Fields Jr., the suspect in the death of a counter-protester at the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally last August, was indicted on federal hate-crime charges . (Katie Benner, The New York Times)

The NeverTrump Dilemma: Republicans who oppose Donald Trump’s presidency are vocal in their outrage over his administration’s policies, but Henry Olsen argues that they should confront the truth: They’re a minority within the GOP . (American Greatness)

Visualized

Kennedy’s Voting Record: In his final term, Justice Anthony Kennedy sided with conservatives in close votes. Take a look at how he voted in major cases this session . (The Washington Post)