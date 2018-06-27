-Written by Lena Felton (@lenakfelton) and Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, giving President Trump another slot to fill on the bench. Kennedy frequently sided with the Court’s more liberal justices on issues like abortion, gay rights, and affirmative action. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his chamber will vote on a nominee this fall.
-
The House rejected the GOP’s compromise immigration bill in a 121-301 vote.
-
In a blow to labor unions, the Supreme Court ruled that public-sector workers who are represented by unions cannot be required to pay fees.
-
The Justice Department said that a judge’s order to reunite families separated at the border within 30 days “makes it even more imperative that Congress” pass legislation “to give federal law enforcement the ability to simultaneously enforce the law and keep families together.”
-
National-Security Adviser John Bolton confirmed that the White House has agreed on a time and a place for a summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said that the subject of election interference is likely to come up at the meeting.
Today on The Atlantic
-
A Shocking Insurgent Victory in New York: Meet Bronx-born Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who ran for New York’s 14th congressional district and beat Joe Crowley, one of the most powerful Democrats in the House, on Tuesday night. (Elaine Godfrey)
-
What Crowley’s Defeat Means for the Future of the Democratic Party: And why it doesn’t bode well for Joe Biden’s potential 2020 presidential bid. (Peter Beinart)
-
Not the End of the Road: The Supreme Court's ruling in Janus v. AFSCME will likely impact union membership and revenues nationwide. Alana Semuels reports on the challenges unions will face, and how they're preparing.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Charting a Meteoric Rise: David Weigel writes that upending New York’s Democratic Party establishment, while surprising to many, was exactly what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had set out to do. (The Washington Post)
What Will America Look Like Without Anthony Kennedy?: Here’s what the justice’s retirement means for abortion, gay rights, and more. (Dylan Matthews, Vox)
Against the Odds: The Black Women’s Congressional Alliance is trying to promote diverse voices in Congress, where minorities are underrepresented. (Reena Flores, Politico)
After Charlottesville: James A. Fields Jr., the suspect in the death of a counter-protester at the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally last August, was indicted on federal hate-crime charges. (Katie Benner, The New York Times)
The NeverTrump Dilemma: Republicans who oppose Donald Trump’s presidency are vocal in their outrage over his administration’s policies, but Henry Olsen argues that they should confront the truth: They’re a minority within the GOP. (American Greatness)
Visualized
Kennedy’s Voting Record: In his final term, Justice Anthony Kennedy sided with conservatives in close votes. Take a look at how he voted in major cases this session. (The Washington Post)
Broken Promises?: Less than a month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged “complete nuclearization” to Trump, satellite images suggest that North Korea may be upgrading a nuclear plant. (Alexandra Ma, Business Insider)