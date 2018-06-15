Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘I Won’t Miss a Lot of Things About This Place’: In 2010, Idaho’s Raúl Labrador came into Congress ready to spark a revolution. And while he and his fellow Tea Partiers did change how Washington works, Labrador is leaving “more disillusioned than ever.” (Tim Alberta, Politico)

Trump-Putin Summit?: Now that Trump is back from his historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, he’s turning his attention to his next high-profile meeting: a one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin . (Susan B. Glasser, The New Yorker)

The Big Picture: Peter Van Buren argues that it doesn’t matter which side is harping on the Justice Department’s inspector general report; the only real takeaway is that the FBI influenced a presidential election . (The American Conservative)

‘Wrap It Up’: In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed the president’s impatience with the Russia probe : “If the IG is through, why can’t the Mueller investigation finally wrap up?” (David M. Drucker)

Inside Trump and Cohen’s Rocky Relationship: Trump’s decade-long relationship with his lawyer, Michael Cohen, has never been easy. While Cohen has proven extremely loyal, the president has sometimes doubted his professional ability —so much so that he once cut Cohen’s $400,000 paycheck in half. (Rebecca Ballhaus, Michael Rothfeld, Joe Palazzolo, and Alexandra Berzon, The Wall Street Journal)

Visualized

Trump’s Popularity Is Declining in All 50 States: But how much that popularity has shifted varies widely across the country. (Perry Bacon Jr. and Dhrumil Mehta, FiveThirtyEight)