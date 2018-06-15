Written by Lena Felton (@lenakfelton) and Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking)
Today in 5 Lines
-
A federal judge ordered former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to jail to await trial, citing witness-tampering charges lodged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
-
The Trump administration announced that it will move forward on imposing $50 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese products. Shortly after, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced its own retaliatory tariffs on American products that would be “of the same scale.”
-
In a wide-ranging, hour-long exchange with reporters on the White House lawn, President Trump said he won’t sign a “moderate” immigration bill put forth by House GOP leaders. Lawmakers are expected to vote on immigration legislation next week.
-
About 2,000 children have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border from April 19 through May 31, according to Department of Homeland Security figures obtained by the Associated Press.
-
The Democratic National Committee announced that its next presidential nominating convention will take place from July 13–16, 2020.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Tit for Tat: Krishnadev Calamur argues that Trump’s imposition of tariffs on other countries isn’t about negotiating better deals—it’s about getting into trade wars.
-
Trump’s Remarkable Admissions: The president has made false statements and openly praised oppressive rulers in the past, but his freewheeling conversation with reporters on Friday was an astonishing display of both his dishonesty and autocratic impulses. (David A. Graham)
-
How Trumpworld Is Spinning the FBI Report: Trump’s allies are ignoring the inspector general’s conclusion that political bias did not influence the FBI during the 2016 election, and are instead seizing on a single text message. (Natasha Bertrand)
-
‘Government-Sanctioned Torture’: Experts who work with migrant children say that separating families at the border hasn’t proved to be the deterrent the Trump administration promised. Instead, it’s inflicting trauma on the children. (Alex Wagner)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘I Won’t Miss a Lot of Things About This Place’: In 2010, Idaho’s Raúl Labrador came into Congress ready to spark a revolution. And while he and his fellow Tea Partiers did change how Washington works, Labrador is leaving “more disillusioned than ever.” (Tim Alberta, Politico)
Trump-Putin Summit?: Now that Trump is back from his historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, he’s turning his attention to his next high-profile meeting: a one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Susan B. Glasser, The New Yorker)
The Big Picture: Peter Van Buren argues that it doesn’t matter which side is harping on the Justice Department’s inspector general report; the only real takeaway is that the FBI influenced a presidential election. (The American Conservative)
‘Wrap It Up’: In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed the president’s impatience with the Russia probe: “If the IG is through, why can’t the Mueller investigation finally wrap up?” (David M. Drucker)
Inside Trump and Cohen’s Rocky Relationship: Trump’s decade-long relationship with his lawyer, Michael Cohen, has never been easy. While Cohen has proven extremely loyal, the president has sometimes doubted his professional ability—so much so that he once cut Cohen’s $400,000 paycheck in half. (Rebecca Ballhaus, Michael Rothfeld, Joe Palazzolo, and Alexandra Berzon, The Wall Street Journal)
Visualized
Trump’s Popularity Is Declining in All 50 States: But how much that popularity has shifted varies widely across the country. (Perry Bacon Jr. and Dhrumil Mehta, FiveThirtyEight)
The Face of God: A psychology study asked 500 Christians what the face of God looks like. Here’s what their stereotypes reveal. (Brian Resnick, Vox)