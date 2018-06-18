Snapshot

Separated: ProPublica obtained audio from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility where children are heard crying after being taken away from their parents at the border. Listen here. (Ginger Thompson)

He Can’t Make Up His Mind: On the question of partisan redistricting, two of the Supreme Court’s savviest justices, Justice Elena Kagan and Chief Justice John Roberts, are still trying to persuade Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Richard L. Hasen, Slate)

Is This Normal?: Politicians and members of the media are decrying the separation of children and parents at the border, but putting children in temporary housing when their parents engage in illegal activity is pretty standard in America, argues Bre Payton. (The Federalist)

What Counts As Reasonable?: It makes sense to detain families and deport them back to their home countries, writes Rod Dreher. “But do not violate the family bond.” (The American Conservative)

Strange Ties: Joseph Hagin, President Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations, reportedly worked closely with an exiled Libyan politician who was also involved in a celebrity “sex cult” currently under federal investigation. (Tarini Parti and Aram Roston, BuzzFeed)

