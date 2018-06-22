-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
President Trump told Republican lawmakers they should “stop wasting their time on immigration” until after the midterms. House Republican leadership has spent days struggling to get members on board with an immigration-reform bill, which is set for a vote next week after being postponed twice.
-
Trump also spoke at a White House event honoring people with family members who were killed by undocumented immigrants.
-
Politico reported that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt sent only one email to anyone outside the EPA during his first 10 months in office, prompting questions about whether he is using his private email for work communication.
-
The House passed an ambitious package of legislation intended to address the growing opioid epidemic.
-
The Supreme Court ruled in a 5–4 decision that government tracking of cellphone location records without a warrant violates the Constitution.
Today on The Atlantic
-
‘It’s Not the Holocaust’: Children being taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border is horrific. But something can be horrific without being a genocide, writes Deborah Lipstadt.
-
‘Wow, What Just Happened?’: A failed space simulation on top of a volcano in Hawaii shows that humans have a long way to go before colonizing Mars. (Marina Koren)
-
From Family Values to White Nationalism: The crisis of family separation at the border has revealed “a fundamental shift in the priorities of the Republican Party.” (Alex Wagner)
-
Following Macron’s Example: On immigration, Democrats could learn a thing or two from the French president, who simultaneously enforces France’s borders while advocating for immigration, argues Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Desperate Times?: Politicians in the U.S., Canada, and Europe have been responding inhumanely to what they call a “migration crisis.” There is no such crisis in any of those places, argues Doug Saunders. (The Globe and Mail)
The Story Behind a Symbol: A photo of a toddler crying while a U.S. Border Patrol agent pats down her mother has come to symbolize the Trump administration’s separation of families at the border. But the child wasn’t actually separated from her mother. (Samantha Schmidt and Kristine Phillips, The Washington Post)
A New Issue for the Far Left: Progressive Democrats now have a new rallying cry that will separate them from the party establishment: “Abolish ICE!” (Alex Seitz-Wald, NBC News)
How Can Democrats Solve Immigration?: Andrew Sullivan argues that they should build President Trump’s border wall. Here’s why. (New York)
Visualized
100 Shelters, 17 States: Here’s where migrant children are being held across the United States. (The New York Times)