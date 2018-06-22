Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Desperate Times?: Politicians in the U.S., Canada, and Europe have been responding inhumanely to what they call a “migration crisis.” There is no such crisis in any of those places, argues Doug Saunders. (The Globe and Mail)

The Story Behind a Symbol: A photo of a toddler crying while a U.S. Border Patrol agent pats down her mother has come to symbolize the Trump administration’s separation of families at the border. But the child wasn’t actually separated from her mother. (Samantha Schmidt and Kristine Phillips, The Washington Post)

A New Issue for the Far Left: Progressive Democrats now have a new rallying cry that will separate them from the party establishment: “Abolish ICE!” (Alex Seitz-Wald, NBC News)

How Can Democrats Solve Immigration?: Andrew Sullivan argues that they should build President Trump’s border wall. Here’s why . (New York)

Visualized