-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
Two days after California Representative Maxine Waters urged her supporters to publicly confront Trump administration officials, President Trump warned Waters to “be careful what you wish for.” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Waters’s remarks.
The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Texas’s congressional districts and decided not to weigh in on a North Carolina redistricting plan. The Court also refused to hear a case brought by a florist who declined to provide services for a same-sex wedding.
The Pentagon announced it will house detained migrants at two military bases in Texas: Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base.
The American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson said it will move some of its production overseas, citing retaliatory tariffs imposed by the EU.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday about the report issued by the Justice Department inspector general.
Today on The Atlantic
Bar Lingo: A Virginia restaurant “eighty-sixed” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday night. Here’s what that means—and where the term originated. (Ben Zimmer)
‘Is Ben Jealous What Progressives Want?’: The former chairman of the NAACP is blending economic populism with racial justice, and hoping to become Maryland’s first black governor. (Adam Serwer)
Not a Good Deal: Reporter Alana Semuels recently spent a day delivering packages for Amazon Flex, a program that pays regular people an hourly wage to deliver packages. It was a nightmare.
Crying Entrapment: President Trump’s campaign associates now have a new way to characterize any suspicious interactions they might have had during the presidential election: They were set up by the FBI. (Natasha Bertrand)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
A Bad Day for Voting Rights: Monday’s Supreme Court decision in a Texas gerrymandering case suggests that the suppression of minority voting rights will get much worse, argues Richard L. Hasen. (Slate)
It’s Okay to Be Uncivil: Republicans, and many Democrats, criticized the Virginia restaurant owner who refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over the weekend. “But when the party in power is doing evil, terrible things,” writes Ryan Cooper, “there is going to be a political reaction.” (The Week)
Do They Just Want Open Borders?: For most Democrats, family separation was a wedge issue in a larger debate, argues Jonathan S. Tobin: To them, it isn’t about how to enforce immigration laws, but whether to enforce them at all. (National Review)
‘They Don’t Really See Eye to Eye’: On major foreign-policy decisions, President Trump is reportedly leaving Defense Secretary James Mattis out of the loop. (Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee, NBC News)
Visualized
What Really Happened?: The New York Times created this virtual crime scene to investigate how Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad gassed his own people.