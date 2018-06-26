Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential nominee, is returning to the ballot in a bid to replace retiring Utah Senator Orrin Hatch. And in the contentious Republican primary for New York’s 11th congressional district, Michael Grimm, a decidedly Trumpian candidate, faces off against incumbent Dan Donovan, who has won Trump’s official endorsement.

Here are other notable races to keep your eye on.

Today on The Atlantic

Nine Days of Agony: A Honduran father detained in Texas spent more than a week trying to locate his 7-year-old son . “Don’t think I abandoned you,” he wrote in a letter to his son. (Jeremy Raff)

A New Dawn: The post-Millennial generation has shown a willingness to break with their parents’ party in favor of more progressive policies—which could change the political landscape as soon as November. (David A. Graham)

The Male-Dominated Twittersphere: A new study shows that male political journalists have more Twitter followers than their female counterparts, and that they tend to elevate other male voices. Here’s why that’s bad for journalism . (Ed Yong)

No, You First: President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have left their summit without indicating what steps they’ll take to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but one top South Korean official has a novel solution . (Uri Friedman)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Roots of ‘Abolish ICE’: Emboldened by Trump’s family-separation policy, those on the left have started calling for the elimination of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement arm. But where did that rallying cry come from ? (Margaret Hartmann, New York)

Just Look to History: Patrick J. Buchanan argues that the radicalization of politics in the 1960s should provide a cautionary tale for Democrats today: “Extremism is how the left lost the future to Nixon and Reagan.” (The American Conservative)

A Nominee’s Past: Robert Wilkie, Trump’s pick to be Veterans Affairs secretary, is highly qualified for the job. But his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday won’t be a breeze: He has a record of espousing extreme views , too. (Paul Sonne and Lisa Rein, The Washington Post)

The Free-Speech Circus: The University of California, Berkeley, was the site of the progressive Free Speech Movement in the 1960s. More than 50 years later, the right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has brought the debate over the First Amendment back to campus. (Andrew Marantz, The New Yorker)

Visualized