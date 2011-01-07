-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

‘Just Say It’s Racist’: The framing of a recent New York Times piece comparing President Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, shows that “the American discourse concerning racism remains largely about hurt feelings, rather than discriminatory policy,” argues Adam Serwer.

Hmmm: In defending a president’s limitless pardoning power, Trump and his defenders are actually making the case for impeachment. (David A. Graham)

Not So Great Expectations: Since 2016, the gap between Republicans’ and Democrats’ assessments of the economy’s direction has widened to an unprecedented level. (Annie Lowrey)

‘Bill Clinton Feels His Own Pain’: The former president boasted that he has used his career to elevate women, but that doesn’t change the facts, writes Megan Garber: “Working on behalf of women in general does not spare a person of accountability for his treatment of women in particular.”

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Left’s Blind Spot: On social issues, like gay marriage, police brutality, and transgender rights, Democrats have more or less reached a consensus. But when it comes to economics, there doesn’t appear to be a party doctrine. (Ryan Cooper, The Week)

L'état, C'est Moi: President Trump’s lawyers’ sweeping assertion of his presidential authority shows that a constitutional crisis has already begun, argues Jonathan Chait. (New York)

Not Much of a Resolution: Gay Americans are worried that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case could undermine their rights. Here’s why they shouldn’t be. (Mark Joseph Stern, Slate)

A Real Impact on Religious Freedom: In its Masterpiece Cakeshop decision, the Supreme Court “reminded state authorities that people of faith have the exact same rights—and are entitled to the exact same treatment—as people of different faith or no faith at all,” writes David French. (National Review)

Visualized