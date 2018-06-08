-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
As President Trump prepared to leave for the annual G7 summit in Canada, he said that Russia should be readmitted to the group. Russia was suspended from the group, then known as the G8, after its invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014.
-
Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed obstruction-of-justice charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s associate Konstantin Kilimnik for allegedly trying to tamper with witnesses.
-
In a letter to the FBI and Justice Department, House Democrats requested an investigation into Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.
-
Trump told reporters that he likely will support a congressional effort to end the federal ban on marijuana, a move Attorney General Jeff Sessions has spoken out against.
-
In a closed-door meeting, House Republicans considered an outline of a potential immigration compromise that would offer a path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants and provide funding for Trump’s proposed border wall.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Weaponizing a Document: A century ago, birth certificates were used to reinforce racial segregation in America. Now, they’re being used against transgender Americans. (Garrett Epps)
-
No More Long Handshakes?: French President Emmanuel Macron decided early on that flattery was the best way to make friends with President Trump. But their bromance seems to be souring. (Krishnadev Calamur)
-
A New Assault on ACA: The Justice Department announced Thursday night that it won’t defend a core provision of the Affordable Care Act in court. What will happen to the health-care law? (Vann R. Newkirk II)
-
Remembering Anthony Bourdain: Corby Kummer writes that the writer and TV host, who died in an apparent suicide on Friday, “unprettified reality and found a deeper truth in the lives of people who made food.”
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
A Perfect 2018 Bellwether: Iowa’s concentration of white, working-class voters, combined with its slow shift to the right, make it a perfect state for Democrats to test their sway with the Trump coalition. (Ed Kilgore, New York)
The Left’s Donald Trump: New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon is making the most of her celebrity—and, like Trump, her supporters see in her whatever kind of champion they want. (Alice B. Lloyd, The Weekly Standard)
Trump Is Not Unraveling: In fact, the president is in his strongest political position since taking office, argues Rich Lowry. Here’s why. (New York Post)
‘A Crisis of the West’: While Donald Trump has pledged to put “America First,” his recent decisions on trade and foreign relations make the motto feel more like “America Alone,” writes Susan B. Glasser. (The New Yorker)
Visualized
The Center Holds: Despite all the energy on the left, California Democrats chose mostly mainstream House candidates in their primaries on Tuesday. (Alexander Burns, Denise Lu, and Blacki Migliozzi, The New York Times)