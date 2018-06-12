In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Representative Mark Sanford, a vocal critic of Trump, is running against state Representative Katie Arrington, who received an endorsement from Trump hours before polls were set to close. And in Nevada, Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani are locked in a fierce battle to become the state’s first Democratic governor in more than two decades.

Here are some of the other races you should keep your eye on.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Money Makers: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may serve as unpaid advisers to the president, but they still made at least $82 million last year from other business holdings. (Amy Brittain, Ashley Parker, and Anu Narayanswamy, The Washington Post)

‘The Door Has Been Opened to Peace’: Victor Cha, a former National Security Council director for Asia, argues that we should give credit where it’s due: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un just walked the United States back from the brink of war. (The New York Times)

Lessons From Hollywood: Democratic lawmakers and DNC members have reportedly been taking advice about voter turnout and political messaging from an unlikely source: a group of actors, writers, and producers in Los Angeles. (David Siders, Politico)

Bottom Line: While the Trump-Kim summit did not “fly off the rails” in an obvious way, former U.S. negotiators with North Korea were “unimpressed—even baffled—by the lack of substance,” Robin Wright reports. (The New Yorker)

A Step Back: Here's how to measure whether the meeting between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un was a success or failure. (Jonah Goldberg, The National Review)

Visualized