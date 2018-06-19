Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Are the Facts?: The president and top administration officials say that U.S. laws require them to separate immigrant families illegally crossing the border. Here’s what’s actually going on . (Salvador Rizzo, The Washington Post)

The Space Force Is a Bad Idea: Christian Britschgi argues that the Trump administration should let private companies take the lead in space development, instead of wasting government money. (Reason)

Killing the Metro: A network of activists, sponsored by the Koch brothers, is leading a nationwide fight against public transit. And so far, they’re having tremendous success . (Hiroko Tabuchi, The New York Times)

Permanent Separation: John Sandweg, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told NBC News that sometimes, families separated at the border are unable to be reunited . “You could be creating thousands of immigrant orphans in the U.S.,” he said. (Julia Ainsley)

Visualized