What We’re Reading

Why Hasn’t Bolton Done More to Prepare Trump?: Because the national-security adviser wants talks with North Korea to fail, argues Daniel Larison. (The American Conservative)

Spicer Opens Up: In an interview with Rolling Stone, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shares his private regrets—and maintains that he never actually hid in a bush. (Tessa Stuart)

Separation Anxiety: After being separated from his father at the U.S.-Mexico border, five-year-old José was put into transitional foster care in Michigan: “Since his arrival in Michigan, family members said, a day has not gone by when the boy has failed to ask in Spanish, ‘When will I see my papa?’” (Miriam Jordan, The New York Times)

A New AG?: Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro has reportedly been telling President Trump’s aides and advisers for 18 months that she’s interested in replacing Jeff Sessions as attorney general. (Eliana Johnson and Andrew Restuccia, Politico)

Visualized