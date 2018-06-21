Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Test of America’s Character: On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order he said was intended to end family separations. But the crisis is far from over . (Molly Ball, Time)

President v. President: Here are some of the similarities and differences between how President Trump and former President Obama dealt with immigration issues. (Dara Lind, Vox)

Making Room: Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services asked the Pentagon whether it could accommodate up to 20,000 unaccompanied immigrant children on military bases from July through December. In 2014, the Obama administration housed about 7,000 unaccompanied minors on such bases. (Dan Lamothe, Seung Min Kim, and Nick Miroff, The Washington Post)

The Story of Donald Trump Jr.: The president’s eldest son has always struggled to define himself . Only recently, Julia Ioffe writes, has he found his “improbable purpose and renown as a savage defender of his father.” (GQ)

The Next War?: In our ultra-connected world, state-sponsored cyberattacks can affect more than just computers. Here’s why that’s so dangerous . (Dee Smith, RealClearPolitics)

