-Written by Lena Felton (@lenakfelton) and Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking)
Today in 5 Lines
Speaker Paul Ryan announced that the House will vote on two immigration bills next week, delivering a major blow to moderate Republicans who planned to force a vote on a set of bipartisan bills through a so-called discharge petition.
After returning to the U.S. from Singapore, President Trump tweeted, “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.” But his assessment was met with skepticism by lawmakers.
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is reportedly parting ways with the lawyers who are representing him in a federal investigation into his business dealings, and is likely to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
In a sign that the U.S. economy is strong, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time this year and projected that it would raise them two more times in 2018.
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a heart attack on Monday.
Today on The Atlantic
The Great Moderate Republican Flameout: Moderate House Republicans’ attempt to force a vote on immigration may have been bold, but their ultimate failure ended up alienating them from conservatives and Democrats alike. (Elaina Plott)
John Bolton’s Silence: National-Security Adviser John Bolton’s hawkish posture toward North Korea was once expected to have an effect on Trump’s approach to the conflict. But the Singapore summit instead served as a case study in how much an adviser's ideology can influence—or not influence—Trump. (Rosie Gray)
Republicans Embrace Trumpism in Virginia: On Tuesday, Corey Stewart won Virginia’s Republican Senate nomination on a Trumpist platform, but he still has a long way to go before possibly winning a seat in the chamber. (Lena Felton)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
The New GOP: The growing number of House Republicans foregoing reelection is indicative of a larger issue facing the party: Members are leaving as Trumpian politics take over. (Ken Stern, Vanity Fair)
What We Learned: Here are six lessons from the latest round of primaries. (Eric Bradner and Dan Merica, CNN)
Meet the Missing Link: In 2016, when Arab leaders were concerned about then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, billionaire financier Tom Barrack, a close friend of Trump’s, stepped in to smooth things over. (David D. Kirkpatrick, The New York Times)
Coming to Cable Near You: The merger between AT&T and Time Warner won’t necessarily save money for consumers. Here’s why. (Christopher Mims, The Wall Street Journal)
‘Only Time Will Tell’: While Democrats roundly criticized Trump for the deal that he struck with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the response from Republican lawmakers was far more ambivalent. (Haley Byrd, The Weekly Standard)
Visualized
The White House Yearbook: Here’s what Stephen Miller, Kellyanne Conway, and 20 other Trump staffers looked like in high school. (Nick Tabor and James D. Walsh, New York)