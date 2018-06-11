Crowds watch as the limousine of U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore on Monday, June 11, 2018.Joseph Nair / AP

-Written by Lena Felton (@lenakfelton) and Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking)

Today in 5 Lines

  • President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to meet on Tuesday morning in Singapore, marking the first-ever meeting between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader. Hours before the historic summit, the White House said that talks between the two countries “have moved more quickly than expected.”

  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions ruled that fear of domestic abuse or gang violence is not grounds for asylum.

  • In a 5–4 decision, the Supreme Court upheld Ohio’s practice of removing inactive voters from the rolls.

  • The Treasury Department announced sanctions against five Russian companies and three Russian nationals for allegedly aiding efforts to conduct cyberattacks against the United States.

  • The Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of Obama-era net-neutrality rules, which required internet providers to offer equal access to all web content, took effect.

Today on The Atlantic

  • ‘We’re America, Bitch’: That was one senior White House official’s response when Jeffrey Goldberg asked him what Trump’s foreign-policy doctrine is. Here’s what other advisers close to the president had to say.

  • Superficial Friendships: David A. Graham argues that the G7 summit should serve as a warning for Kim Jong Un: Loyalty is a one-way street for Trump.

  • Being Black Can Be Hazardous to Your Health: Olga Khazan spent a year trying to figure out why in Baltimore and other segregated cities, the life-expectancy gap between African Americans and whites is as much as 20 years. Here's what she found.

  • A TV Industry on the Fritz: The president’s love of TV is well-established—which makes it all the more ironic that his Justice Department’s attempt to block the AT&T and Time Warner merger could doom the cable-TV industry. (Scott Nover)

Snapshot

President Donald Trump and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Istana in Singapore June 11, 2018. Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

What We’re Reading

Barack Obama’s Secret Meetings: The former president has met with at least nine potential Democratic presidential candidates in recent months—including Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders. (Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico)

‘I’ve Always Been Very Good on My Own’: In many ways, Utah Representative Mia Love is a conventional conservative. But as Congress’s only black female Republican, she hasn’t shied away from calling the president out. (Daniel Allott, National Review)

The Aftermath: Members of Congress had mixed responses to Trump’s handling of negotiations at the G7 summit. Some expressed disappointment and disdain; others were supportive; and still others remained cautiously silent. (Lauren Fox and Daniela Diaz, CNN)

Men and Money: More women than ever before are running for governorships this year, yet they’re being out-fundraised by their male opponents—a sign, to many of them, that biases against female leaders still exist. (Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, The New York Times)

The New Middle East: Much more so than his predecessor, Trump has aligned with Israel and the Gulf states to fight Iran. But in this shifting world order, one nation is likely to lose: Palestine. (Adam Entous, The New Yorker)

Visualized

How to Disarm North Korea: Ending North Korea’s nuclear program is no easy feat: There are nine substantial steps required to do so. (The New York Times)