‘I’ve Always Been Very Good on My Own’: In many ways, Utah Representative Mia Love is a conventional conservative. But as Congress’s only black female Republican, she hasn’t shied away from calling the president out. (Daniel Allott, National Review)

The Aftermath: Members of Congress had mixed responses to Trump’s handling of negotiations at the G7 summit. Some expressed disappointment and disdain; others were supportive; and still others remained cautiously silent. (Lauren Fox and Daniela Diaz, CNN)

Men and Money: More women than ever before are running for governorships this year, yet they’re being out-fundraised by their male opponents—a sign, to many of them, that biases against female leaders still exist. (Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, The New York Times)

The New Middle East: Much more so than his predecessor, Trump has aligned with Israel and the Gulf states to fight Iran. But in this shifting world order, one nation is likely to lose: Palestine. (Adam Entous, The New Yorker)

Visualized