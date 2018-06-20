Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Have Questions About the Family-Separation Policy?: Here are some answers . (Seung Min Kim, The Washington Post)

The Think Tank Stocking the Trump Administration: Back in 2014, the Heritage Foundation created a database of more than 3,000 conservatives they trusted to serve under a Republican president. With Trump, they’ve been very successful in achieving their vision. (Jonathan Mahler, The New York Times Magazine)

Learning More About Mass Shootings: A new study from the FBI finds that most mass shooters display four to five troubling behaviors observed by the people around them—and debunks several misconceptions about identifying would-be shooters. (Mark Follman, Mother Jones)

The Overpopulation Myth: Noah Rothman argues that people’s motivations behind combating “overpopulation” carry a much darker legacy than a recent Washington Post op-ed would have people believe. (Commentary)

Fractures in the West Wing: Trump’s closest advisers are at odds about the family-separation policy, but the most extreme voices are the ones being heard. (Gabriel Sherman, Vanity Fair)

